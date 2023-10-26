Celebrating and rejoicing together in unity and sharing the same feeling of excitement has been a universal activity throughout history. While different cultures have their own celebration rituals, the essence remains the same: to rejoice and share it with everyone. Regardless of the purpose of the celebrations, they have a rejuvenating effect and help us move away from sorrow. Being with other people makes our existence even more meaningful. Festivals like Eids, weddings, birthdays and New Year's Eve highlight two almost universal elements: balloons and confetti.

I will talk about these essential materials that enhance our spirits, fill our eyes with colors, cheer us up and sometimes even cause screams, both in their historical context and present-day usage.

Since the Middle Ages, throwing objects during carnival processions has become a tradition. Flowers, sweets, money or fruits were some of the items thrown. Some groups also threw mud, rotten eggs and other things to mock or humiliate each other. Of course, throwing heavy objects led to injuries, resulting in bans in some regions. Over time, this tradition was forgotten, but later, it reemerged with the popular practice of throwing candies. In Turkish traditions, especially during weddings, wrapped candies or coins are thrown. This is called "gelin şekeri" or "gelin parası" and is believed to bring good luck.

Paper confetti is recorded to have been first sold in 1875 by a businessman in Milan. These new papers were harmless, inexpensive and more fun; they created a visually pleasing atmosphere with their colors and glitter. Confetti made with dried flower petals was also quite common. Outshining other traditions, confetti spread throughout Europe and has become an indispensable part of big and small events today.

These tiny particles, available in various shapes such as stars, hearts, snowflakes and more, represent the most delightful moments of surprises. Heart-shaped ones are often used in weddings and surprise preparations for marriage proposals.

As for balloons, hydrogen-filled gas balloons were first flown in the 1790s. The first rubber balloons were made in 1824 by scientist Michael Faraday for his experiments, using them to contain gases, especially hydrogen.

In 1825, the founder of the rubber industry, Thomas Hancock, prepared a set for those who wanted balloons. It consisted of a bottle of rubber solution, two round rubber pieces and a syringe – a do-it-yourself (DIY) kit. The round pieces were placed on top of each other and covered with a rubber solution and the edges had to be oval-shaped until the rubber dried.

In the 1900s, they began to be mass-produced in the U.S. Today, balloons, which are produced in every country, have become an essential part of celebrations. In Türkiye, especially on weekends, in picnic areas, markets and beaches during summer, colorful balloon vendors are a common sight. These vendors grab your attention with large bunches of colorful, animal-shaped and variously colored balloons. The child inside you wishes to own them all.

Balloons, a child's favorite, have a wide range of uses, from weddings, birthdays and children's activities to decorations; they are unimaginable without them. They are a vital part of both our daily lives and extraordinary events, sometimes the most extravagant, sometimes the simplest piece.

Shapes made from modeling or twisting balloons turn into works of art. They can be beautiful on their own and sometimes can be a tiny part of a grand painting.

During celebrations, balloons dropped from above sometimes rise to the sky; this is one of the most dazzling moments of celebrations.

In addition to all this, balloons are also frequently used as advertising tools. On the other hand, water balloons involve filling small balloons with water and end in a fun activity, especially for children, where they throw them at each other to get wet.

Balloons, the cornerstone of fun, are also popular among those seeking adventure and travel experiences. Hot air balloons, especially before sunrise, take to the sky, allowing you to start a new day floating in the air with a magnificent view. One of the best destinations for this experience is Türkiye's Cappadocia, with its historical texture and unique scenery. If you have the chance, you must witness this colorful spectacle in the sky.