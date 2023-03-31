While Türkiye has had an admittedly rough start to the year, spring is now here and there are still a lot of things to celebrate and that bring cheer. First and foremost, Muslims in Türkiye and all over the world are currently in the throes of the largest simultaneous fast in the world. With nearly 2 billion followers of the Islamic faith all over the globe and a whopping majority of those who take part in the monthlong Ramadan fast, there is no denying that this is a very special time of year. Considering the collective focus is spiritual with intentions set to detoxify, reflect on what we are grateful for and be immersed in the community, the fasting tradition is for many a highly anticipated time of year to reset intentions. It is important to be mindful of the meaning behind this fast, which commenced on Thursday, March 23 and will conclude on April 20.

April dates to note

As per tradition, the Ramadan fast is immediately followed by Eid al-Fitr, referred to as Ramadan Bayram or Feast of the Sweets in Turkish. This is the first of Türkiye’s two most significant and longest national holidays. Ramadan Bayram will begin on April 21 and will be a three-day National holiday ending on April 23. The longest national holiday, at four days’ length is Eid al-Adha, also known as Qurban Bayram here in Türkiye, which translates into English as the Feast of Sacrifice, falls between Thursday, June 29, 2023, and Sunday, July 2, 2023.

These dates are important to note because not only do they fall on the brighter months, but they are also customarily the time of year when many people will take their annual vacation leave. The height of the summer dates of the Qurban Bayram means it is best to make your holiday plans accordingly, which basically means if you have the luxury plan to travel at any other time in the year than that one. The cost of accommodation will be jacked up, holiday hot spots will be crowded and the roads to them and back to the big cities are notorious for their traffic jams.

As for Eid al-Fitr, the holiday coming up this month, similar conditions will apply. Add to that the fact that many vacation destinations and their operations will be marking April 21, or that week, their official “start of the season.” While many hotels and venues shut down for the winter months, most will use the upcoming Ramadan Bayram as their official reopening dates.

Spring break

The mid-term break for schools will be from April 17 to 20 and thus connects to Ramadan Bayram. The holiday’s steadfast traditions are to pay family visits, gift kids with candy and feast on lavish dinners. Or, as mentioned above, to maximize the days off and use the opportunity to take an extended vacation. And so, students will be officially off from school starting Monday, April 17 and will return Monday, April 24 after the national holiday. If you add in the weekend prior to the start of the mid-term break, then the total days off from school total 10 days. Therefore, starting April 15 until April 24, you can expect to experience a festive holiday atmosphere and families out and about everywhere.

Easter comes twice this April

Paskalya is the Turkish name for the Christian holiday of Easter, which falls on April 9 this year. Meanwhile, as Eastern Christianity observes the Julian calendar, versus the Gregorian calendar of our day, for orthodox Christians, Easter will take place on April 16. While not traditionally celebrated here, although you will be able to find a Paskalya çöreği, aka Easter bread, at the bakery, the amazing array of significant and historical churches offers the opportunity to make the holiday especially meaningful for those observing. Many churches of a variety of denominations will be holding masses in a selection of languages to commemorate the celebration of the resurrection of Christ.

Büyükada pilgrimage

Every year in spring and fall, there is a pilgrimage by Orthodox Christians that is made to the Aya Yorgi Church on Büyükada, the largest of Istanbul’s Prince’s Islands. Located at an elevation of 204 meters (670 feet) on top of Azap Yokuşu, interestingly enough, both Christian and Muslim devout make the long hike up the hill to make a wish on April 23, the feast day of St. George. Thousands will be flocking out from Istanbul, boarding ferry boats to the Prince’s Islands and then making the strenuous hike up the hill. There are a variety of ways to make a wish, with the experience having become almost touristic with different icons on offer for the type of wish you want to make. However, as tradition has it if you can unravel a string to line the entire hike up, then chances may be even stronger of your wish coming true. Legend has it that if you walk up the hill barefoot and silently, there is also a greater chance of your wishes being fulfilled.