In April, parts of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. witnessed a three to four-minute total solar eclipse. However, a potentially even more spectacular cosmic event is expected in three years.

Packaged holiday operators and cruise lines have already begun taking bookings for what they are touting as "the eclipse of the century," when the moon blocks out the sun for six-and-a-half minutes over an arc stretching from Spain through to Somalia.

On Aug. 2, 2027, the 260-kilometer-wide total solar eclipse will sweep over box-seat sights including the Giza Pyramids and the Rock of Gibraltar.

You don't want to come all this way to look at clouds: Most important of all for the 2027 eclipse, visibility is expected to be good as the region usually has low-cloud or cloud-free skies May 8, 2024. (dpa Photo)

People gazing skyward elsewhere in Europe, Africa and the Middle East will see a partial eclipse, with more of the sun covered by the moon depending on how close to the "path of totality" the viewer is.

The total eclipse will pass over or near Roman ruins in North Africa and will narrowly miss Seville, the site of some of Spain’s best-known architecture. Most important of all, visibility is expected to be good as the region usually has low-cloud or cloud-free skies.

In what tour operators are calling the "eclipse of the century," an August 2027 total solar eclipse will sweep over (or near) major landmarks in Egypt, Tunisia and Spain, May 8, 2024. (dpa Photo)

However, would-be travelers and stargazers should be ready for a drastic temperature swing as the searing Mediterranean and Saharan heat will drop as the moon covers the sun.

According to space.com, almost 90 million people live under the path of totality, which takes in regions of Spain and Egypt that are ordinarily popular with tourists.

The timing not only means a new moon, which offers clearer views and the possibility of better photographs than usual of the Milky Way, but will also take in the Perseid meteor shower, which is set to run for around two weeks on either side of the eclipse.