A countdown began for the first outdoor life and activity festival in Turkey “OutdoorFest,” which is being organized in Istanbul by the Outdoor Turkey Platform.

The festival will take place in the Kilyos district of Istanbul. The event will bring together outdoor enthusiasts on Sept. 3-5, in an area of 400,000 square meters.

Guided by the principles on the ethical usage of nature, environment and resources, OutdoorFest offers Nature Talks, which include sharing of varying experiences, live music performances, fun games, nature-based talks, various workshops and camp trailer accommodation.

OutdoorFest is a family and pet-friendly environment, attended by nature and activity lovers. This outdoor festival attracts many visitors of all ages, who seek natural life, environmental consciousness, various experiences and equipment.

During the three-day festival, in the activities category, there will be a longboard contest, enduro, cycling, talks on bushcraft camping and talks on caravan life. In the category of games, there will be a longboard track, a zipline track, a climbing wall, a slackline, an airsoft arena and areas to play Jenga and Chiboard. In the category of workshops, there will be workshops on using caravans, leather carving, cycling, coffee brewery, growing balcony plants, healthy nutrition, first aid, bushcraft camping and, for kids, a workshop on nature and seeds.

Visitors will enjoy music in nature with concerts of Old Town Blues featuring Melis Karaduman, Group Gündoğarken, Ilker Tulunay and Retrobüs. Visitors that accommodate in camps will experience wandering the forest, at night movies, fairy tale concerts, various shows and stargazing.

The event is taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic, but every precaution will be taken. According to the organizer's statement, the entire area will be disinfected each day. There will be temperature checkpoints at the entrance and masks will be mandatory. Also, workers are mandated to ask for a HES (Life Fits Into Home, in Turkish "Hayat Eve Sar") code, so have yours ready!