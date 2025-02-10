As in many parts of the world, Türkiye is also experiencing an increase in coyote populations. According to professor Şağdan Başkaya, a faculty member in the Department of Wildlife Ecology and Management at Karadeniz Technical University (KTÜ), coyotes are more commonly found along Türkiye's coastlines, while they are rarer in inland areas. Despite living relatively close to human settlements, coyotes tend to avoid direct contact with people.

Başkaya explains that coyotes are generally shy animals, often avoiding human presence. Although they live near human settlements, they typically shy away from direct interaction. Coyotes usually live in small groups, and while they may harm domestic animals such as poultry, they are also known to hunt larger wildlife. Some of the animals they prey on in Türkiye include species like deer, roe deer and wild goats, which they can hunt effectively by working together in groups.

Impact on ecosystem

Coyotes are among the increasing number of predatory species in Türkiye, alongside wolves, foxes, bears and hyenas. Başkaya notes that this trend is not exclusive to Türkiye. Coyotes, in particular, are expanding across a broad range of regions worldwide, from Central and Eastern Europe to the Caucasus, the Arabian Peninsula and parts of South Asia, including India and China. He further emphasizes that coyotes are now found in nearly all parts of Türkiye, reflecting this global pattern of growth.

Although hunting regulations in Türkiye allow for the culling of coyotes, hunters rarely target the species. Başkaya notes that hunting coyotes is particularly challenging, as most hunters have little interest in pursuing them. "It's almost impossible to get hunters to target coyotes. Even though they are legally hunted, they are rarely pursued," he says. Despite this, the hunting of coyotes is permitted under a set quota that is revised annually.

Need for management

The increase in coyote populations has led to ongoing conflicts with humans, particularly in rural areas and near urban environments. Coyotes have been known to cause damage to domestic animals, especially poultry, and even prey on larger wildlife. This conflict with human interests highlights the need for better management practices to control the coyote population.

Başkaya emphasizes that, in order to manage the growing coyote numbers, more effective measures must be put in place. While trapping is one commonly used method for controlling the coyote population, it is not sufficient on its own. Hunting with firearms is another approach, but getting hunters to actively target coyotes remains a major challenge. As Başkaya states, "While coyotes are hunted for population control in many countries, their numbers are still rising. This is also true in Türkiye, where practical enforcement of hunting regulations is limited.