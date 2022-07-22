The world's smallest penguins are making a splash at San Diego's Birch Aquarium in California.

The aquarium is taking visitors into the world of the Little Blue Penguins, “known for their unique blue color, and their big personalities.”

Less than 30 centimeters (11 inches) tall and weighing less than 1.3 kilograms (2.8 pounds), the little seabirds are sure to delight all fans of marine life.

According to the aquarium, this is the first time the species, native to New Zealand and Australia, has been brought to Southern California.

Besides observing the penguins in a lagoon that mimics their natural habitat, visitors will also learn about the challenges the creatures face due to climate change and “the important role they play in our ecosystems both in the ocean and on land.”

Visitors to the aquarium must make a reservation in advance, as walk-up sales are currently unavailable.