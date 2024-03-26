A 4.3-meter (14.1-foot) crocodile was captured after evading traps for almost a month in the northeastern Australian state of Queensland, authorities said Tuesday.

The crocodile had been declared a dangerous animal "after lingering around the private property and stalking domestic and farmed animals," Queensland's Department of Environment said in a statement on Tuesday.

It was captured in a trap on the banks of the Herbert River some 125 kilometers (around 80 miles) north of Townsville, in northeastern Queensland and removed from the wild.

Authorities said that a second crocodile, believed to be about 3 meters long, was also captured in a trap in the Ross River in Townsville after it was targeted as it posed a risk to the public.

The two reptiles were set to be placed in crocodile farms or zoos, authorities said.

"People must understand that the removal of these crocodiles does not make the Herbert River or the Ross River safer," senior wildlife officer Tony Frisby said.

"The Townsville region is Croc Country, and people should be 'Crocwise' by making sensible choices around waterways and avoiding complacency."