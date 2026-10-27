Dictionary.com named "maxxing” its 2026 Word of the Year, highlighting a growing internet-driven culture focused on optimizing different aspects of life, the Guardian reported on Monday.

"Maxxing,” sometimes written as "-maxxing,” is short for "maximizing” and refers to doing something to the fullest or optimizing it as much as possible, according to the online dictionary.

The term gained popularity among Gen Z and Gen Alpha and has evolved into a flexible slang expression that can function as a noun, verb, adjective or adverb.

Examples include "gymmaxxing” for optimizing workout routines, "healthmaxxing” for maximizing health and wellness practices, "sleepmaxxing” for optimizing sleep and "tokenmaxxing” for deliberately maximizing the use of artificial intelligence tools.

"Maxxing really stood out this year because not only was it everywhere, in all types of articles, but it crossed a lot of different domains,” Steve Johnson, director of lexicography for Dictionary Media Group, which operates Dictionary.com, told CBS News.

The term has also appeared in political messaging, including the use of "homelandmaxxing,” while "cozymaxxing” has been used to describe efforts to optimize leisure and comfort.

Dictionary.com said its selection was based on an analysis of search data, social media trends and news coverage, as well as the word's cultural significance.

Johnson said the dictionary's lexicographers maintain a list of words to monitor throughout the year, examining their frequency and how they reflect broader cultural developments.

The choice marks a contrast with Dictionary.com's 2025 Word of the Year, "67,” a viral expression whose meaning often remained unclear to users.

Other 2026 finalists

Dictionary.com selected finalists from internet culture, politics, technology and wider media trends.

They included "affordability,” reflecting concerns over housing, groceries, child care and other rising costs; "data center,” amid the expansion of infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence; "unc,” a Gen Z and Gen Alpha slang term for an older person perceived as uncool or out of touch; and "odyssey,” referring to a long and eventful journey that gained renewed cultural attention following Christopher Nolan's 2026 film adaptation of Homer's epic.