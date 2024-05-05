Excessive internet use, gaming and frequent engagement with social media platforms during leisure time have been identified as potential precursors to digital addiction. This condition can significantly impact both mental and physical well-being.

Associate Professor Elif Aktan Mutlu, a psychiatrist, highlighted that alongside traditional addictions like alcohol, tobacco and substance abuse, digital addiction has emerged as a growing concern in recent years.

Mutlu underscored that digital addiction, akin to substance dependencies, can lead to various challenges in mental health, physical health and social interactions, particularly during withdrawal periods.

"Internet addiction comprises a substantial portion of digital dependencies. Individuals affected by this addiction may experience restlessness in the absence of internet access, spend prolonged periods online and prioritize internet use over personal, familial and social commitments," Mutlu elaborated.

She emphasized that individuals grappling with internet addiction often find it difficult to concentrate on tasks unrelated to online activities, leading to decreased productivity in work or academic settings, strained relationships with loved ones and withdrawal from social engagements. Mutlu cautioned that persistent addictive internet use could culminate in severe mental, physical, social and academic repercussions.

Mutlu noted that advancements in technology have given rise to an array of digital temptations, including computer games, social media platforms, online shopping websites and gambling sites, all of which can foster addictive behaviors categorized as "behavioral" addictions.

In diagnosing addiction, Mutlu stressed the importance of assessing the amount of time spent on digital platforms and the restlessness experienced in their absence, highlighting that personalized treatment plans should address these factors.

She further warned that untreated digital addiction can lead to severe mental and psychological health issues, as well as decreased productivity in various facets of life. Studies have indicated that prolonged internet use can result in insomnia, fatigue, impaired attention, heightened tension, social withdrawal and even life-threatening conditions such as blood clots.

Additionally, research has shown that individuals struggling with internet addiction are prone to sedentary lifestyles, obesity and reliance on stimulants like caffeine and energy drinks to sustain prolonged internet sessions. These behavioral patterns often coincide with deteriorating social interactions and performance at work or school.

Addressing concerns about brain health, Mutlu cautioned against overgeneralizing the notion that internet addicts suffer brain damage. While studies have observed alterations in brain function associated with excessive internet use, Mutlu emphasized the need for further research to elucidate the complexities of digital addiction.

Despite these challenges, Mutlu highlighted that healthy internet usage can enhance individual well-being, emphasizing the importance of balancing online activities with other aspects of life.

She acknowledged efforts by organizations such as the World Health Organization and the European Union to address internet addiction as a mental health issue but noted that further research is needed to refine diagnostic criteria and treatment approaches.

Mutlu concluded by emphasizing the importance of recognizing digital addiction as a significant health concern and highlighted the potential for effective treatment through medication and therapy.