One in five young people now shares personal problems with artificial intelligence rather than family members, friends or mental health professionals, a Turkish academic said, citing recent research that highlights growing feelings of loneliness and a desire to be understood.

Professor Hatice Kumcağız, head of the Guidance and Psychological Counseling Department at Ondokuz Mayıs University’s Faculty of Education, said many young people turn to AI because they fear being judged, criticized or labeled by others.

“Research shows that one out of every five young people tells their problems to artificial intelligence,” Kumcağız said. “This is a striking indicator of the extent of young people's loneliness and need for understanding.”

She said young people often seek what they perceive as a risk-free and emotionally safe space. Unlike human relationships, which can involve judgment, misunderstanding or rejection, AI is available around the clock and responds without criticism.

“When young people want to talk to an adult or a friend, they may hear, ‘I’m busy’ or ‘I can’t listen right now,’” she said. “Artificial intelligence does not say those things. It is always available, patient and supportive.”

Kumcağız cautioned, however, that while AI may provide temporary emotional relief, it cannot replace genuine human relationships.

“A young person may feel better after sharing a problem with AI, but that relief can also be accompanied by isolation,” she said. “Relationships can hurt people, but real relationships are also what help people heal.”

She warned that relying heavily on AI could leave some young people less prepared to cope with conflict, rejection and other challenges encountered in everyday life.

Kumcağız also said AI’s ability to simulate empathy should not be confused with professional mental health care.

“Talking to AI is definitely not a substitute for real therapy,” she said. “AI often tells people what they want to hear and creates a comfortable environment. Professional counseling, by contrast, may require confronting contradictions, defense mechanisms and difficult emotions.”

According to Kumcağız, AI interactions are often frictionless because algorithms do not interrupt users, disagree with them or challenge their views. While that can make AI appealing, she said it may also contribute to social withdrawal.

“Young people who become accustomed to smooth, conflict-free communication may struggle with even minor disagreements in real-life relationships,” she said. “This can lead to loneliness, social anxiety and difficulties forming deep connections.”

Addressing parents and educators, Kumcağız said efforts to prohibit young people from using AI are unlikely to solve the issue.

Instead, she urged adults to understand why children and teenagers seek comfort in AI and to approach them without judgment.

“If we do not want young people to take refuge in a robot, we must learn to be more patient, more compassionate and less judgmental than artificial intelligence,” she said.