As soon as we open our eyes in the morning, we reach for our phones. Before we are even fully awake, we check notifications, take a peek into the lives of others and flood our minds with news from all corners of the globe. This digital activity, which begins in the very first moments of the day, often continues until we close our eyes at night. But amid all these connections, how much are we truly connecting with ourselves?

Technology is one of the most significant tools for making our lives easier. It allows us to access information in seconds, communicate with people far away and complete tasks more efficiently. Yet, the very tools we use to simplify our lives can, over time, end up at the center of them. When we find ourselves unable to put our phones down, feeling uneasy in silence or turning to screens the moment we have a spare second, we need to consider not just what technology offers us, but also what it takes away. In this sense, one of the great paradoxes of our age is that as our opportunities for communication expand, we dedicate less time to listening to one another, understanding ourselves and being truly present in our own lives.

For instance, while having coffee with a friend, we might find ourselves more focused on a message arriving on our phone than on what they are saying. When sitting down for a family meal, our bodies may be at the same table, but our minds are elsewhere – on screens. A story a child is excitedly trying to share can be cut short by a notification popping up on our device. Moreover, there are times when we cannot even recall why we picked up our phone in the first place. A notification, a short video or an intriguing headline can easily divert our attention. We turn our attention to other things in the middle of a task, and even when we are supposedly resting, we keep our minds busy with new content. Throughout the day, we see, hear and consume a great deal – but how much of this do we truly experience?

The issue here is not merely the amount of time spent in front of a screen. What matters just as much is what we miss out on during that time, how exhausted our minds become and how much time and space we spare for our relationships. After all, being physically present in a place is not the same as truly being there.

Just as we pay attention to the quality of the food we consume to nourish our bodies, we must also be mindful of the content that feeds our minds. The news, discussions, images and glimpses into the lives of others that we encounter throughout the day shape our mental landscape. Constant comparison, exposure to negative news and the pressure to stay informed about every single development can all lead to mental fatigue. This is where the concept of a "technology diet" can make a difference. A technology diet does not mean removing digital tools from our lives entirely or viewing technology as a threat; rather, it is about cultivating a more conscious relationship with technology. It involves becoming aware of when, why and for how long we spend time in front of a screen – changing habits that do not serve our well-being and making space once again for real-life experiences.

Just as we are not obligated to consume every piece of food we encounter, we are not required to watch every piece of content that comes our way or stay instantly informed about every new development. Having access to information does not mean we must be exposed to all of it simultaneously.

A "technology diet" does not require making radical changes. Starting the day with a few moments of silence rather than a phone screen, setting aside the phone during meals, limiting screen use before bedtime and reevaluating the time spent on social media can serve as a good starting point.

However, simply stepping away from screens is not enough; what we choose to do instead is equally important. Reading a book, going for a walk, having a face-to-face conversation with a friend, observing nature or simply spending time alone with our own thoughts can help us rediscover the different rhythms of life. In this regard, the habits of adults play a decisive role for children. If we set screen limits for children while remaining constantly glued to our own phones, our words and our actions contradict. Teaching a healthy relationship with technology is achieved not merely through prohibitions, but by demonstrating the value of time spent together.

Sometimes, while keeping up with the world around us, we fail to notice what is happening right in our own lives. While keeping track of global events, one might fail to notice the sadness on the face of the person sitting right next to them. As we observe the seemingly happy lives of others, we may begin to take the small joys in our own lives for granted. In the constant act of consuming, one may forget that pausing, reflecting and feeling are also essential parts of being human. Yet, human beings need more than just information. They need understanding; more than just communication, they need intimacy; more than just stimulation, they need rest. We are not obligated to fill every void with content. Silence is not always a deficiency that must be remedied; at times, it is a space where one can finally hear oneself.

Ultimately, a "technology diet" is not about disconnecting from the world, but rather about reconsidering the nature of our relationship with it. It is about choosing when to be accessible rather than being reachable at every moment; it is about the ability to turn inward occasionally, instead of remaining constantly connected.

Perhaps today, we should ask ourselves this question: “If we were to turn off our phones for an hour, what would be lost from our lives? And conversely, by keeping them on at all times, what are we losing from our lives?”