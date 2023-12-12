Nigerian dog lovers dressed up their pets in traditional outfits at a canine festival in Lagos last weekend – the event aimed to celebrate the country's diverse culture and promote pet ownership.

Jackie Idimogu, the chief organizer of the Lagos Dog Festival, said this year's event sought to foster national unity after a disputed presidential election in February exposed Nigeria's tribal fault lines as voting was largely along ethnic lines.

"Because of that, we decided to use the Lagos Dog Carnival 2023 to celebrate the togetherness of Nigerians, to celebrate that Nigerians have different tribes and cultures, but we are still one," Idimogu said.

Pomeranians, cane corsos and a Siberian husky were among the dogs on show parading their outfits at the festival, which is in its fifth year.

A Lhasa apso, however, took the prize for the best-dressed dog for its traditional Igbo attire.