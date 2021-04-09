As the holy month of Ramadan approaches for Muslims around the world, and in a world still fighting with the global COVID-19 pandemic, people are trying to find safe and unique ways to hold iftars, the breaking of the daily fast during Ramadan. A private Dubai-based aviation company offers just that: a unique iftar away from the coronavirus, in the sky, for a small fee of course.

Dubai's Jetex, a private aviation firm usually catering to business owners with corporate and commercial flights, recently launched a new program in which they committed to offering customers iftars in the sky for the length of Ramadan, known as the “Sultan of 11 Months” in the Muslim world. The company's iftar menu, prepared for two guests, stands at a whopping $18,000 in price.

A set of luxurious cars stand parked next to a private jet, Dubai, April 6, 2021. (DHA Photo)

Jetex's plans for their guests include welcoming the guests at the Jetex VIP Terminal with luxurious cars and driving them to the airport. After which the guests board the private jet, and take off, before being served their special iftars.

The aerial journey allows guests to see iconic landmarks and the natural vistas of Dubai, the world-famous skyline of the city with the world's tallest skyscraper, Burj Khalifa, being a highlight. Packages for Sahur, the last pre-dawn meal before the start of the daily fast in Ramadan, are also being offered.

A variety of dishes are served on a private jet, Dubai, April 6, 2021. (DHA Photo)

Jetex noted that 10% of the profits gained from the program, which will continue for the entire month of Ramadan, would be donated to Dubai Cares, a United Arab Emirates-based global charity. The company also said that the necessary COVID-19 measures would be followed at all times to ensure the safety of guests.