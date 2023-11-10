Indulging in junk food provides a momentary sense of pleasure by triggering the release of the "happy hormone" dopamine. However, the excessive fat, sugar and salt content, coupled with minimal nutritional value, can cause feelings of bloating. Moreover, the long-term consequences may include an increased risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

Does this mean we should do without those yummy chips, burgers and pizzas we order from delivery services or get at corner snack bars and fast-food restaurants? No, fortunately, so long as we're willing to take the "fast" out of our favorite fast foods.

"It doesn't take much to have no guilty conscience after a burger with chips," says recipe developer Anna Walz, author of the German-language book "Healthy Fastfood."

She knows plenty of ways to make healthier – yet still delicious – versions of classic fast foods. What it comes down to is reducing the amount of salt, using healthier alternatives to white sugar, and including fresh vegetables and other unprocessed ingredients.

Nutritionist Iris Lange-Fricke, editorial director of the German language online portal Eat Smarter, also recommends making meals yourself, mainly to avoid dishes baked in fat or deep-fried, "which produces a lot of trans fatty acids and hardened fats that have an adverse effect on the cardiovascular system and entire body."

You can also do without the rapidly digestible carbohydrates in white flour products, since chips and burgers, besides having few vitamins and dietary fiber, cause a spike in blood sugar. You don't feel full for long, and hunger quickly returns.

Here are healthier versions of popular fast – and also junk – foods:

Chips

You can cut down on a lot of fat by preparing chips in an oven rather than a deep-fat fryer. "If you sprinkle them with baking powder beforehand, they can get crispy in the oven too," says Lange-Fricke. She's also a fan of air fryers. They don't require fat – the hot air causes crispiness nonetheless.

As a healthier alternative to high-fat, ready-made mayonnaise, Walz suggests mixing pureed avocado with 10 % fat yogurt. Vegans can make a mayo variant from oat or soya milk with rapeseed oil, lemon juice and medium-hot mustard.

"Hipper," as Walz puts it, are chips cut from sweet potatoes, which deliciously caramelize when roasted in an oven. They go well with a dip made from sriracha, cream yogurt and chopped coriander.

Parsnip chips are mildly spicy. A quickly stirred dip of vegan mayonnaise, truffle oil and a bit of organic lemon peel gives them a refined note.

Lange-Fricke recommends chip variants made from kohlrabi or celery as well. There's a drawback though: "If you have kids, you've got to see whether they'll take to them."

Avocado chips with sesame are another healthy alternative. They provide valuable omega-3 fatty acids that support the cardiovascular system. What's more, they're high in vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant, and protein, which is filling.

Pizza

People in a hurry may use store-bought pizza dough, but in Lang-Fricke's view, it's better to make the dough yourself. More whole-grain flour is best suited for this, she says, because it has "many nutrients and good baking properties." If you use whole grain flour instead, keep in mind that it may well require more water.

You could also make low-carb pizza dough using almond flour and cauliflower or broccoli for the pizza base. Eggs or quarks help to hold it together.

For those who prefer conventional yeast dough, Walz recommends giving it a lot of time. "Then you can use less yeast – the many fermentation agents in it can often upset your stomach."

Mini pizzas are a quick snack option. Slice wholemeal English muffins horizontally, top them with some tomato paste, diced mushrooms and sweet peppers, and sprinkle on some grated cheese. Then bake at 175 degrees Celsius in a preheated oven until crispy.

Burgers

Even if you can't manage without a "classic" burger, you can make it healthier. "The most important things are making your own sauces, using good cheese and not cheese analog, and making sure the meat is of good quality," Walz says.

And by preparing the patties, sauces and buns yourself, she adds, you can cut down on "loads" of sugar, salt and additives.

There are healthier alternatives to meat patties in particular, Walz points out. You could grill or fry a large portobello mushroom, for instance. Or fry yourself a halloumi burger and top it with crunchy lettuce and a freshly sliced tomato, not only providing valuable vitamins but giving the burger a natural color and aroma.

Suitable for veggie burgers are patties made from kidney beans, oatmeal, wholemeal flour, olive oil, cumin and garlic. "If you don't want to use meat, there are also variants made from chickpeas or lentils," remarks Lange-Fricke. And an oatmeal burger with beetroot and walnuts isn't a palate pleaser for vegans only, she says.

A final note: Sticklers for good nutrition don't have to completely remove fast foods from their diet, according to Lange-Fricke. "If 80% of your meals are healthy, you can indulge in a small pizza or chips once in a while," she says. "What's important is not doing this every day – then you can make up for these foods."