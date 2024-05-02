In anticipation of the summer season, dietitians advocate for a holistic approach to nutrition, emphasizing the significance of balanced eating habits.

"Stay hydrated with 2-2.5 liters of water daily. Ramp up physical activity to 150 minutes weekly. Beware of fad diets. Mindful fruit portions matter. Harness the benefits of probiotics," said dietitian Melike Aslıhan Kara emphasizing the importance of balanced nutrition in preparing for the summer season.

Stating that sufficient and balanced nutrition is the foundation of health but there is misinformation about how to achieve it, Kara expressed: "Nutrition is not about suppressing hunger, filling the stomach, or eating what one craves. When nutrients are not consumed at the required levels, inadequate nutrition occurs. Nutrition is a conscious behavior that should be practiced to maintain, improve and enhance the quality of life by consuming the nutrients the body needs in sufficient quantities and at appropriate times to preserve health."

Highlighting that humans require about 50 essential nutrients for life, dietitian Kara emphasized: "The daily intake required from each of these nutrients for healthy growth and development, longevity, and productivity has been determined. When any of these nutrients are not consumed, or when they are consumed in amounts that are too little or too much, growth and development are impaired, and health deteriorates. If too much food is consumed, some nutrients are stored in the body as fat, which can be harmful to health. This condition is called imbalanced nutrition. Educating about nutrition and instilling an awareness of healthy eating habits is crucial in preventing imbalanced nutrition."

Kara mentioned that individuals who consume sufficient and balanced nutrition have certain characteristics: "A balanced individual has a sturdy and healthy appearance. They have a lively and flexible body, smooth skin, vibrant and shiny hair and eyes, and strong, normally developed muscles. Additionally, they have a willingness to work, a body weight appropriate for their height, normal mental development, and a tendency to be less frequently ill."

The dietitian indicated that those who have inadequate and imbalanced nutrition also exhibit sluggish and unenthusiastic behavior. "Those with imbalanced nutrition have an unhealthy general appearance (either excessively thin or obese), rough, dry, unhealthy skin, overweight or underweight body structure, frequently complain of headaches, have a lack of appetite, and exhibit a tired, lethargic demeanor," she outlined.

"In today's digitalized world, although our daily tasks can be easily accomplished without physical movement," Kara pointed out that a lifestyle devoid of physical activity leads to many diseases.

"Physical activity is associated with all systems of the body and has been scientifically proven to play a supportive role in the treatment of many diseases. Recently, 'green exercise,' which refers to physical activity performed in natural settings and contributes more positively to human health, has been identified. Green exercise has positive effects on chronic pain, physical, and mental health. Spending time in easily accessible, biodiverse natural and pleasant environments has been shown to provide physiological, psychological, and social well-being, effectively enhancing the quality of life.

"Green exercise also contributes to the development of positive attitudes toward the environment. Studies have shown that green exercise provides multidimensional benefits in psychological, hormonal, and neuroimmunological aspects and is a method compatible with a biopsychosocial approach. In conclusion, this exercise approach, which contributes to sustainable health and the environment, should be further supported with green exercise prescriptions, preservation of natural environments, evidence-based research and incentives," she advised.

Dietitian Kara, providing recommendations for healthy vegetables and fruits that can be consumed during spring, stated: "Vegetables and fruits, with numerous benefits such as cell renewal, tissue repair, and providing resistance against diseases, always take priority in our nutrition. Some important vegetables and fruits that can be consumed in spring include carrots, artichokes, radishes, peas, asparagus, parsley, lettuce, arugula, fresh greens, fava beans, spring onions, fresh garlic, cherries, strawberries, plums, apples, honeysuckle, and elderberry."

She also shared the following metabolism-boosting tea and soup recipe for those who want to get in shape for summer:

Ginger Metabolism tea

Ingredients: 1 liter (33.81 ounces) of water, a piece of ginger the size of a chickpea, 4-5 slices of apple, 1 ball of black pepper, 1 clove, lemon slices

Preparation: Chop all the ingredients and let them sit in water for 10 minutes. Consume it as a snack 20 minutes after meals during the evening.

Metabolism-boosting zucchini soup

Ingredients: 2 medium zucchinis, 1 onion, 1 clove of garlic, 1 medium tomato, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, salt, black pepper.

Preparation: Cook chopped onion, garlic, and zucchini with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Once the ingredients are softened, add grated tomato. When the tomato is cooked, add 5 cups of water. When the water boils, finally add chopped dill and parsley. Serve hot and add salt and pepper to taste.