Is your home setup disrupting your yoga flow? Millions of people who practice at home face this challenge, but a few simple adjustments can elevate your yogic experience.

According to a 2023 survey by Germany's Professional Association of Yoga Teachers (BDY), 74% of yogis do their sessions at home, while only around a fifth attend a special studio or go to a gym.

If you are among the first contingent, you don't need a lot of space, although ideally, it should be quiet. Here's what the experts advise when setting up your dedicated home yoga corner.

Facing the window

Yoga works in various places in the home, but it's best to find a fixed spot, preferably without distractions. "This can be in the living room or a corner of a large bedroom," says Nora Böhm, an interior designer in Cologne who also works with yoga studios. Avoid busy spaces like the kitchen, hallways or children's room.

If you can, choose a corner near a heater so that you don't freeze when in a relaxation pose. You don't have to be right in front of the window but try to have a view outside. Yoga should be as sheltered as possible and it's good to be able to gaze out, says Böhm.

At least 2 square meters of space

A small area is enough. For the asanas, the body postures used in both medieval hatha yoga and modern yoga, you need at least 2 square meters (around 21 square feet) of space.

"Ideally, you should be able to stretch your arms upwards while standing without touching the ceiling and spread them out to the sides without touching the walls or furniture," says yoga teacher Jessica Fink from the BDY.

When lying on your back on the floor, it should be possible to outstretch your arms behind your head and to the sides.

If your home doesn't allow for this, the exercises can be varied, for example by changing the position of your arms. "Online live courses often allow you to discuss such problems with the instructor and be shown alternatives," says Fink.

Dimmable lamps

Once you have found your space, how do you best equip it? "Some people concentrate best on the practice if the room around them is as plain as possible," says Fink. For others, candles, flowers, pictures or sculptures help to withdraw from everyday life and settle into a calm mood.

It's important to signal that you are giving your hobby a permanent space, says interior designer Böhm. For example, by decorating the corner in soft colors or setting up your favorite accessories. Dimmable lamps can also create a calming atmosphere, as well as burning incense sticks before your session.

Additional mat for tiles

This next one is a must: a non-slip yoga mat that provides sufficient support is the centerpiece of the yoga corner. If you prefer, you can also work with yoga blocks and yoga straps. "Seat cushions, meditation benches, chairs or stools are important for breathing exercises and meditation," says Fink.

If you have to practice on tiles or other flooring that feels cold or hard despite the mat, you can place an additional furry yoga mat under the main mat. On cold days, a blanket is useful for the relaxation phases.

Place the laptop

If you practice with online courses, you may wonder where to put your laptop or tablet. Ideally, the verbal instruction should be precise enough to be able to perform the exercises without having your eyes glued to the screen, says Fink. This is especially important when in a prone or supine position.

Böhm advises placing the laptop at the head end of the mat, its height depending on what you need to look at the screen for.

"For exercises on the floor, it's good to place the laptop on a coffee table or the seat of a chair or stool," adds Fink. For standing exercises, it is better to have the laptop at eye level so you don't strain your neck by looking down.

You can move your laptop as required during the session, but it's more effective to familiarise yourself with the exercises so you don't have to look. If you practice with recorded videos, you can watch the video beforehand so all you need is the audio prompts.