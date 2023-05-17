A 3-week-old fawn found in a forested area in the Edremit district of the western province of Balıkesir was taken under protection by the Mount Kaz National Parks Directorate.

Residents who observed the animal for a while realized that its mother had not returned and thought the fawn would not survive alone, so they took it to a special veterinary clinic.

During the initial examination, it was determined that the fawn did not have any health problems. After receiving the necessary care and vaccinations and being fed a bottle, it was handed over to Ertan Şenol, the wildlife veterinarian of the Mount Kaz Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate.

A 3-week-old fawn is fed with a bottle at the veterinary clinic before being handed over to the Mount Kaz National Parks Directorate, Balıkesir, Türkiye, May 16, 2023. (AA Photo)

It was also reported that a search would be initiated to find the mother deer, and if no results were obtained, the fawn's care would be carried out by the Kaz Mountains National Parks Directorate.

The fawn will stay at the care center until it can survive on its own, and when it grows up, it will be released back into nature in the exact location it was found.

Veterinarian Eda Ülkü Çınar, who examined the fawn, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they had cleaned the animal's internal and external parasites and administered vitamins.

Çınar added that they then handed the fawn over to national parks officials.