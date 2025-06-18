In Antalya, two loggerhead sea turtles (caretta carettas) named "Flora" and "Fauna" were released into the sea under the Marine Turtle Research, Monitoring and Conservation Project.

The project is a collaboration between the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, the Ecological Research Association (EKAD) and TÜPRAG Metal Mining. As part of the initiative, satellite tracking devices were attached to the two turtles on the nesting beach at Manavgat Kızılot.

Following the tagging, Flora and Fauna were released into the sea from Ulualan Public Beach.

The crowd watches the release of "Flora," "Fauna" into the sea in Antalya, Türkiye, June 16, 2025. (AA Photo)

Using a newly developed mobile application and web-based platform, the exciting journey of the sea turtles will be recorded via these devices, allowing their migration routes to be tracked on a map. The ultimate goal is to contribute to creating a detailed migration map of these endangered turtles.

Dr. Ali Fuat Canbolat, chairperson of EKAD’s Board, emphasized the importance of protecting sea turtles for the ecosystem. He highlighted that the data gathered from the satellite devices is crucial for conservation efforts.

“With the satellite devices, we will learn about the caretta caretta’s wintering grounds, feeding areas, and migration routes. It’s essential to protect these turtles in their marine habitats as well,” Canbolat stated.

Jale Şakıyan Ateş, TÜPRAG’s Environment and Sustainability Manager, shared insights from last year’s satellite tagging of two other caretta carettas turtles named "Altın" and "Gümüş." She explained that they have been monitoring these turtles for over a year.

One of the caretta carettas is seen underwater in Antalya, Türkiye, June 16, 2025. (AA Photo)

Ateş stressed the significance of obtaining information about endangered species. “Kızılot is the largest nesting site in the Mediterranean. We have a responsibility toward the future. We have conducted educational programs about turtle conservation in local schools and tourism businesses,” she said.

The event also featured an exhibition of photographs of caretta carettas and other marine life taken by underwater documentary filmmaker and cinematographer Tahsin Ceylan. Ceylan provided participants with detailed information about the turtles and marine animals.

The event was attended by Ergül Terzioğlu, deputy director general of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks and Manavgat District Governor Adil Karataş.