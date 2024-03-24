People globally are participating in the yearly initiative this Saturday, rallying under the banner of "Biggest Hour for Earth" to raise awareness about the loss of biodiversity and the impacts of climate change.

The symbolic "lights off" is back as part of the global Earth Hour campaign that seeks to engage people and create awareness about the Earth and the environment.

"Lights off" was started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), an international nongovernmental organization working in wilderness preservation and the environment, as a symbolic event to keep the lights off in Sydney in 2007, has turned into a major catalyst to promote the environmental protection movement.

More than "410,000 hours were given" to the planet last year by supporters in over 190 countries and territories, according to the campaign.

The annual campaign brought as many people as possible together, asking them to switch off at 8.30 p.m. local time and spend 60 minutes doing something positive for the planet as the world is now at a "tipping point" with climate and nature crises.

"WWF’s Earth Hour is a moment of global unity that brings people from all over the world together, shines a spotlight on the climate and nature crisis and inspires people to act and advocate for urgent change," a spokesperson for the WWF U.K. told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The Royal Liver Building switches off its lights to mark Earth Hour in Liverpool, U.K., March 23, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Touching on the U.K., when it comes to nature, the spokesperson said nature and concerns about climate change and the environment are a top issue for the public in Britain.

As part of this year's campaign, many renowned landmarks supported Earth Hour by going dark and switching off lights, including the London Eye and the four Tate Museums in London, Liverpool and Cornwall.

Additionally, BFI IMAX, Piccadilly Lights, Westfield, Historical Royal Palaces and Buckingham Palace, also switched off all lights on those premises in support of the campaign.

In Istanbul, Salt Galata, a culture complex which is located in the old headquarters of the Ottoman Bank also switched its lights off.

"Small actions can make a big difference, so we can’t wait to see how many people get involved this year and give an hour for Earth to help bring our world back to life," the spokesperson added in written comments.

On the importance of environmental campaigns, although global security challenges and conflicts are among the world's top agenda items, the WWF cited a report that revealed global wildlife population sizes have declined 69% on average since 1970, and Britain has become "one of the most nature-depleted countries" in the world.

"Never has it been more important to show our leaders we must tackle the nature and climate crisis with urgent action," according to the WWF statement that was sent in response to a question by Anadolu Agency (AA).

The campaign has a series of recommendations for those taking part in the campaign during the day, including going outside and "make your outdoor space more nature friendly."

For those who will be at work, it suggested screening the WWF's "Save Our Wild Isles business films," while discussing how your workplace can be part of the solution.

Cooking a "sustainable meal" is a suggestion for participants who will also be asked to take the flagship step by switching off to be a "part of a movement of millions of people around the world."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres defined Earth Hour as a "global show of solidarity with our planet.”

"Let’s turn off the lights and turn the world towards a brighter future for us all," he said.

The photograph shows the Croatian State Archives building illuminated after being switched off to mark the Earth Hour environmental campaign, Zagreb, Croatia, March 23, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Monuments around world

Among them was the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin where the lights went off as part of a global movement that encourages nations to switch off their lights at 8:30 p.m. local time for an hour to bring attention to the issues of nature loss and climate change.

In Germany, alongside highlighting environmental issues, the event sought to comment on the political climate.

"The current zeitgeist is tense. Crises, conflicts and wars are keeping people very busy," said Viviane Raddatz, head of climate at WWF Germany, in the run-up to the event.

"This year, we want to use Earth Hour as a moment for each other, for our planet, and show that we are united: We stand up for more climate protection, for mutual respect, for democracy."

She said this year's darkening of the monument was a way of taking a stand against a shift to the right and associated denial of climate catastrophes.

Other monuments worldwide from the Eiffel Tower to the Sydney Opera House and the Empire State Building in New York, the Colosseum in Rome, the Croatian State Archives building in Zagreb, the Burj Khalifa building in the United Arab Emirates and many other landmarks were taking part in Earth Hour.

This year's campaign began in New Zealand, with Auckland monuments including the Sky Tower and Harbour Bridge and Wellington's Parliament buildings going dark at 8:30 p.m.