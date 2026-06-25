Since I started writing about fashion, I’ve crossed paths with many designers, brands and brand stories. I first met Yasemin Öğün years ago, around 2011 or 2012, when we sat down at Zorlu Center to talk about the brand she had just founded with her then-partner. Even back then, she gave off a calm, observant energy – someone who analyses her surroundings carefully, manages crises well and carries confidence without needing to be in the spotlight.

Over the years, we have met many times, and that impression never changed. Yasemin always felt composed, self-assured and quietly intelligent in the way she ran things. Most recently, we met at her Muse For All pop-up store in IstinyePark. Standing there, I saw a woman I had known for nearly 15 years – someone who had gradually built her own path, step by step. She had left her first partnership behind, founded a new brand that expressed her vision more clearly, and continued to evolve.

Naturally, our conversation turned into a reflection on that journey.

When I asked her about the story behind Muse For All, founded in 2019, she described it as the realization of an idea she had been nurturing for years. “Through Moda Tutkusu, I had the chance to observe women’s shopping habits for a long time – the gaps in their wardrobes and the pieces they truly needed. I clearly saw the demand for timeless, high-quality items that could be worn for years. When I founded Muse For All, my goal was to create a modern aesthetic that wasn’t driven by trends, but instead adapted to a modern woman’s life – strong yet simple. What makes me happiest today is that the brand still carries its original vision.”

Launching a brand in 2019 also meant navigating the uncertainty of a global pandemic. I asked her whether she expected such rapid success during such a difficult period. She admitted she didn’t.

“I honestly didn’t expect such a strong response in such a short time. But I deeply believed in the need for timeless design and quality. The pandemic was extremely challenging, but it also made people rethink their consumption habits. More conscious choices started to emerge, and Muse For All naturally aligned with that shift. Being described today as a ‘tasteful brand’ is very meaningful to me, because it’s not just about selling products – it’s about offering an aesthetic perspective and a way of life.”

So what, I asked, makes her brand different in her eyes?

“At the center of Muse For All is timelessness,” she said. “We are not a brand that chases seasonal trends. We focus on creating pieces that will still be relevant years later, garments that stay in the wardrobe. Fabric quality, fit and craftsmanship are essential to us. I also care deeply about versatility – how a piece can adapt to different moments in a single day. Something you wear to the office in the morning can transform into an entirely different look in the evening with just a few styling changes. That idea is at the core of my design approach.”

Yasemin has managed to build a strong brand and sustain it within the competitive world of fashion. She studied fashion design at Istanbul Fashion Academy, while also building a direct connection with women and end consumers through social media. Yet, as she often emphasizes, running a business is far more complex than creativity alone. Her background in business administration has played an important role in this balance.

“I think my business education contributed a lot,” she explained. “When building a brand, you can’t only focus on the design side; you also need to manage finance and operations. Creativity is crucial, but understanding commercial dynamics is necessary for sustainability. Meanwhile, the Fashion Academy gave me a creative perspective and technical foundation. Looking back, I see how perfectly these two areas complement each other.”

We then turned to social media, where Yasemin has consistently maintained her Moda Tutkusu platform for years. I asked her how she sees the transformation from blogging to today’s digital landscape.

“Moda Tutkusu started about 13 years ago, and it became one of the most important turning points in my life,” she said. “In the early years, content creation was much more personal and niche. Over time, social media turned into a massive industry. Today, being a content creator is much more competitive, but also far more professional. I believe those who will last are not just the visible ones, but those who build trust, stay consistent and offer a real point of view. People now want to know not only what you wear, but why you wear it.”

Yasemin is also known for her long-term brand collaborations, one of the most notable being her ongoing partnership with Love My Body, which began in 2015. I asked her how she has sustained such a long collaboration.

“Reaching 23 seasons today is the result of mutual trust and shared vision,” she said. “For a collaboration to last that long, values must align, not just numbers. We built a strong bond over the years with Love My Body. We grew together, evolved together, and responded to consumer expectations together. That’s why it’s not only a professional journey for me, but also an emotional one.”

Finally, I asked about her most recent collaboration: the Trendyolmilla x Muse For All collection.

“This project excited me from the very beginning,” she said. “Our aim was to bring the refined, timeless aesthetic of Muse For All to a wider audience. We designed the collection based on the rhythm of modern women’s lives – pieces that can be worn at work, in the city, while traveling, or in social settings. At the same time, we wanted each piece to carry a strong sense of style. We paid close attention to every detail, from fabric selection to tailoring. The foundation of the collection is simple but impactful silhouettes, strong cuts and highly versatile pieces. I always love designs that can live in a wardrobe for years. With this collection, our goal was to create a timeless capsule wardrobe beyond trends.”