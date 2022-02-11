A huge flock of yellow-headed Junipers perished after falling from the sky in Cuauthemoc, Mexico. While the mysterious image of birds crashing to the ground was recorded by nearby security cameras, the cause of the incident has yet to be established.
Local residents, seeing that there were dozens of dead birds in front of their houses and on the streets, reported the incident to the police. Authorities sought help from a zootechnical veterinarian to investigate the cause. Reportedly, 100 birds were found dead.
Huge flock of yellow-headed Junipers mysteriously fall from sky in Mexico, prompting worried calls to police by localshttps://t.co/5c0NZO8nAW pic.twitter.com/J261nlbLg6— DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) February 11, 2022
Experts are considering two possibilites: The migratory birds may have inhaled toxic gases from a nearby heater or could have been electrocuted after landing on a power line.
Yellow-headed Junipers are known for spending the summer season in northern Canada and migrating to Mexico in winter.
