Hasan Kızıl, who lives in Mardin, southeastern Turkey, saved a turtle whose head was stuck in the mouth of a broken glass bottle.

As the turtle was released back into nature after treatment Kızıl said: "We caused this. We are incapable of disposing of our trash. Every piece of trash you leave in nature harms an animal at the end of the day."

The injured turtle, Derik, Mardin, Turkey, April 9, 2022. (DHA Photo)

Hasan Kızıl is known as "the mechanic of life" as he constructs prostheses for animals that have not been able to walk for different reasons. Receiving anatomical support from veterinarians, he has enabled nearly 700 animals to walk over the past six years.

Thanks to his good deeds, Kızıl was given the "International Goodness Award" by the Türkiye Diyanet (Religious) Foundation (TDV) four years ago. Since then, he started to be recognized as the "life repairer."

The injured turtle being treated, Derik, Mardin, Turkey, April 9, 2022. (DHA Photo)

High school students informed Hasan Kızıl that they found a turtle with its head stuck in the mouth of a broken glass bottle near their school.

Expressing that animals are harmed by a different incident every day, Kızıl said: "This time, a turtle's head is stuck in a bottle. Some high school students informed me. I immediately went and picked it up. I took it to a clinic. We removed the bottle from his head in about half an hour at the clinic without harming him. He hadn't eaten or drank water for weeks. He was quite exhausted. We gave it medical vitamins and supplements. Then we released it back into nature."

The injured turtle with the head of a broken glass bottle around its neck, Derik, Mardin, Turkey, April 9, 2022. (DHA Photo)

"Please let's pay a little more attention to our environment. Let's not harm nature and ensure we leave a beautiful world for the next generations. Every piece of garbage you leave in nature ends up hurting an animal. Please be a little more careful," he urged.