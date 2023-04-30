Officials in Norway have unveiled a bronze sculpture of the walrus named Freya who gained global attention after frolicking in the Oslo fjord last summer before being euthanized.

The life-size sculpture depicts Freya lying on her side on the rocky shore of Oslo's Kongen Marina, not far from where the real 600-kilogram (1,300-pound) mammal last summer drew large crowds chasing ducks and swans and sunbathing on boats struggling to support her bulk.

Officials chose to put her down in August, citing signs she was experiencing stress and amid fears she posed a threat to the public who did not keep their distance as requested.

The decision sparked anger among some.

A rose is placed next to the sculpture of the walrus Freya in Oslo, Norway, April 29, 2023. (AP Photo)

An online campaign raised over $25,000 to build the sculpture commemorating Freya, campaign organizer Erik Holm said.

"I started this because I'm furious about the way the Fisheries Directorate and the state handled this situation," Holm told Agence France-Presse (AFP) ahead of the unveiling.

"Beyond the issue of Freya, we need to ask ourselves how we treat animals and nature. We need to think about our relationship to wildlife," he said.

Freya, who was estimated to be around 5 years old, had been sighted in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden before choosing to spend part of the summer in Norway.

The walrus is a protected species that normally lives in the more northerly latitudes of the Arctic.

The young female walrus nicknamed Freya rests on a boat in Frognerkilen, Oslo Fjord, Norway, July 19, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Despite repeated appeals to stay away, curious onlookers approached the mammal, sometimes with children in tow, to take photographs.

Walruses do not normally behave aggressively toward humans, but they can feel threatened by intruders and attacks.

Critics said the decision to put the animal down was rushed and did not take her well-being into account.

Officials meanwhile said sedating Freya and moving her to a less populated area would be too complex an operation.