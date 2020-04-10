Every spring, thousands of pelicans migrate from Africa to Europe over Turkey as a key stop on their annual migration route. This year, more than 30,000 pelicans and thousands of storks took a break at Longoz in the Karacabey district of Bursa, Lake Uluabat and Manyas Bird Paradise National Park, which is located on the border of the Bandırma district in Balıkesir province.

As fishermen have abandoned their fishing amid the coronavirus pandemic, photographer Ali Şenel has captured hundreds of pelicans resting in Manyas Bird Paradise National Park.

“As there are no fishing and hunting activities this year, the lake was left for them. They feed better and migrate more comfortably,” he said.

Pelicans' journeys from Africa to the north starts in the spring. Pelicans migrate to the Danube Delta in Romania after spending the winter in Africa.

Along this long route, Longoz, Lake Uluabat and Manyas Bird Paradise National Park are of great importance for these birds.

“I hope they complete their migration in a healthy way and we can get a chance to see them on their way back in autumn," Şenel said.