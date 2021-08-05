A boa constrictor born with two heads is causing a stir in the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.
The snake was born three months ago at the home of reptile breeder Stefan Broghammer in the town of Villingen-Schwenningen.
A snake with two heads is very rare. According to the breeder, the male is healthy and already a YouTube star.
In a video, Broghammer shows how both heads eat as they are each fed a white mouse.
For many people, the two-headed snake is reminiscent of Hydra, a many-headed snake-like monster in Greek mythology.
The boa species originally comes from South America.
