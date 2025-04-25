Santorini, Greece’s most famous tourist island, owes its iconic landscape to a massive volcanic eruption that occurred thousands of years ago.

Today, the same natural forces that shaped its dramatic cliffs may pose a threat to the island’s future. Scientists are now investigating how dangerous the next major earthquake could be – and which parts of the seabed are most vulnerable.

Beneath Santorini’s scenic beauty lies the legacy of one of the most powerful eruptions in human history. That ancient blast left behind a vast crater and a crescent-shaped caldera, defining the island’s breathtaking topography. The eruption not only created the island’s distinctive form but also laid the foundation for what would become a globally renowned tourism hub, generating millions in revenue each year.

Yet, the same forces that once shaped Santorini may stir again. Researchers are studying the risk of renewed seismic activity – and the hazards it could bring to both residents and visitors.

A recent BBC analysis revealed that nearly half of Santorini’s 11,000 residents evacuated before a series of earthquakes rattled the island. These tremors have heightened fears, raising questions about the likelihood of future eruptions or destructive quakes.

Roughly two-thirds of the world’s volcanoes lie beneath the ocean, but most remain largely unmonitored. Professor Isobel Yeo from the U.K.’s National Oceanography Centre notes that, unlike high-profile volcanoes such as Mount Vesuvius, these submerged giants are often “out of sight and out of mind” – despite their potential for devastating impact.

Following recent seismic activity, scientists are working to identify warning signs of a possible eruption. While Santorini’s last eruption occurred in 1950, there was a period of “unrest” as recently as 2012, when magma flowed into underground chambers, causing parts of the island to swell.

The 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano in the Pacific Ocean serves as a stark reminder of the power that underwater volcanoes can unleash. It was the largest eruption ever recorded beneath the sea, sending shockwaves as far as the U.K. and generating a tsunami that affected coastlines across the Pacific. Some nearby islands were so badly damaged that their populations never returned.

Currently, the research vessel Discovery is surveying Santorini’s caldera and heading toward Kolumbo, another active submarine volcano located about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) northeast of the island. While no immediate eruption is expected, experts agree that it’s a matter of when, not if.

The ongoing research is vital for public safety and the future of Santorini’s tourism industry. Scientists aim to identify high-risk areas on the seabed and help authorities designate restricted zones in the event of volcanic activity. This will also inform evacuation planning and tourism management strategies.

The recent earthquake activity has underscored Santorini’s vulnerability and the delicate balance between nature and human presence. With tourism as the backbone of the local economy, the stakes are high. As researchers continue to monitor seismic and volcanic patterns, both locals and visitors must remain alert – and prepared for the island’s unpredictable future.