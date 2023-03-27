Hiding in plain sight with its delicate and glass-like blooms, a new species of orchid has been discovered by Japanese scientists who found the pink and white plant in its hideout in Japan's parks.

Despite its presence in Japan's parks and gardens, it took researchers at Kobe University a decade to confirm that the plant – dubbed the "Spiranthes hachijoensis" – was a previously unknown species.

A "spiranthes hachijoensis" (Orchidaceae), a new species of orchid, in Ena, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, May 7, 2018. (AFP Photo)

"It was a surprise to discover a new species of Spiranthes, which is so common that you can see it in parks, gardens, and among potted plants," lead researcher Kenji Suetsugu told Agence France-Presse (AFP) Thursday.

Some of the samples were "from potted plants and gardens," including ones kept at a high school in Japan's central Gifu region, the phytology professor said.

"From its curious look and dainty blooms that resemble glasswork, this flower has long been loved by people," the university said in a press release.

With its spiraling blossoms, the plant was even mentioned in Japan's oldest anthology of poems, the eighth-century "Manyoshu."

The discovery of the new type of Spiranthes, sometimes known as "ladies' tresses," was announced last week in the Journal of Plant Research. It was named "hachijoensis" because many samples were found on Tokyo's Hachijojima island.