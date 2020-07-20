Taiwan's capital Taipei recorded the second-highest temperature in 123 years on Sunday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

Taipei registered 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit) which is the second-highest temperature in the city since 1897 and the hottest day ever in July.

According to the CWB, Taipei had recorded 39.3 degrees Celsius (102.74 degrees Fahrenheit) on Aug. 8, 2013.

Taiwan’s Nantou county recorded 39.3 degrees on Sunday; however, the weather bureau said the station in the county is an unmanned observation platform, whose measurements are not added to the national record.

Taiwan’s CWB had already issued an "orange” heat alert for the capital which warns of a one-day temperature high of 38 degrees Celsius or a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau also issued a warning of heavy rain in 14 cities which are located in mountainous areas, namely New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung,Tainan, Kaohsiung, and the counties of Hsinchu, Miaoli, Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi, Pingtung, Yilan, Hualien and Taitung.