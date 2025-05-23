The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has issued a stark warning about the future of tea cultivation worldwide.

Ayşegül Selışık, assistant FAO Representative in Türkiye, stated that due to the climate crisis, areas suitable for growing tea could shrink by up to 55% by 2050, with East Africa among the most affected regions.

Recognizing the historical, cultural and economic importance of tea, the United Nations officially declared May 21 as International Tea Day in 2019.

According to FAO data, global tea consumption increased at an annual rate of 3.3% between 2012 and 2022, reaching 6.5 million tons. Nearly half of this consumption – 3 million tons, or 46% – was accounted for by China.

India, the second-largest consumer, consumed approximately 1.16 million tons in 2022, representing about 18% of the global total. Türkiye followed with 250,000 tons, Pakistan with 247,000 tons and Russia with 132,000 tons.

In terms of per capita consumption, Türkiye ranks first worldwide, with an average annual consumption of 3.16 kilograms per person. It is followed by Ireland (2.19 kilograms), the United Kingdom (1.94 kilograms), Iran (1.5 kilograms) and Russia (1.38 kilograms), according to Statista.

Limited cultivation areas

Tea production supports over 13 million people globally, including smallholder farmers and their families. Due to its particular climate requirements, tea can only be cultivated in limited regions – mostly within Asia, which is also the largest consuming continent.

China leads global tea production with approximately 14.5 million tons out of a total global production of around 29.8 million tons. India follows with about 6 million tons, Kenya with 2.3 million tons, Sri Lanka with 1.4 million tons and Türkiye with 1.3 million tons.

Optimal Growing Conditions

In an interview marking International Tea Day, Selışık emphasized that tea is a highly climate-sensitive plant that performs poorly without suitable conditions.

Tea cultivation generally takes place between 0 degrees and 20 degrees latitude north and south, although it can grow in specific microclimates outside these ranges. Regions with abundant rainfall and warm climates are ideal. Important conditions include:

An average annual temperature above 14 degrees Celsius (57 degrees Fahrenheit)

Annual rainfall exceeding 2,000 millimeters

Even distribution of rainfall throughout the year

Humidity levels of at least 70%

No temperatures dropping below freezing at the planting site (preferably above 5 degrees Celsius)

Upper temperature limits between 30-40 degrees Celsius

Tea can be grown in a variety of soil types, ranging from sandy to clayey soils, though well-drained and warm soils are preferable.

Expansion of tea cultivation

The FAO’s 2024 data shows that global tea cultivation areas have increased by approximately 8% over the last five years, reaching 5.3 million hectares in 2022. China accounts for around 64% of this area and India for 11%.

The harvest period varies depending on climate: In countries like Türkiye, Georgia and Japan, tea is harvested three times between May and October (a six-month period), while in other countries the harvest can extend between nine and 12 months.

Primary threat to tea producers

Selışık highlighted climate change as the greatest challenge for tea producers worldwide. Farmers face uncertainty not only due to fluctuations in growing conditions but also because the future viability of tea-growing regions is unpredictable.

Projections indicate that by 2050, tea cultivation areas could shrink by 55%, especially in East Africa. In Northeast India, which contributes 17% of global tea production, climate models forecast a 40% decline in tea yields by 2050.

China is already experiencing shifts in the quality and flavor of its traditional teas, caused by falling humidity levels, drought and extreme weather events. Since the early 20th century, climate change and drought have resulted in the loss of 75% of genetic diversity in agricultural crops. Without preventive measures, crop yields could decline by 10%-25% due to drought alone.

Environmental impact

Selışık noted that tea production generates significant waste. China alone produces over 5 million tons of tea waste annually, including cut stems, discarded leaves and buds, processing residues and brewing leftovers. India generates around 190,000 tons yearly.

However, tea waste can be repurposed into valuable products. Thanks to its richness in organic matter, leftover tea can be used for both household and industrial composting. Dried tea pomace can serve as biomass fuel or be incorporated into homemade skin care products due to its natural antioxidant and cleansing properties.

One key environmental concern is that tea is predominantly grown in the same geographic regions year after year, leading to soil degradation from repeated use of the same pesticides and herbicides.

Selışık stressed that reducing the tea industry’s environmental footprint and improving its climate resilience requires moving away from harmful agricultural practices, especially excessive use of chemical fertilizers. Sustainable soil management and diversified farming methods are crucial for preserving soil health and ensuring the long-term viability of tea production.