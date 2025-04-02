In Türkiye's Mersin, local shopkeeper Zeki Konuk has been making waves by wearing a unique astronaut costume crafted from recycled materials. He travels from street to street to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation and clean water. The 60-year-old, who has experience in drinking water technology and purification systems, was inspired by a documentary he watched about astronauts' efforts to obtain drinking water in space. This led him to develop a project aimed at promoting water-saving practices.

Zeki Konuk designed an astronaut costume to highlight the importance of clean water, Mersin, Türkiye, March 4, 2025. (AA Photo)

After six months of hard work, Konuk designed his astronaut outfit using materials such as discarded wastewater pipes and broken motorcycle helmets. He also integrated a water purification device into the costume, enhancing his message of water conservation and the importance of clean water. Konuk has been going out in public on certain days, distributing water while wearing the costume to highlight the importance of water and engage people in meaningful conversations about saving it.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Konuk mentioned that he is known as "Astronaut Man" in the city due to his unique outreach efforts. He explained that his goal is to raise awareness about the significance of water, emphasizing that everyone should play their part in conserving it.

In the age of technology, Konuk also sees himself as a source of inspiration for young people. He explained, “The purpose of making this costume is to introduce people to clean water and encourage them to drink more of it. I go to the beach wearing this outfit and offer purified water to people while explaining the importance of water. People are surprised when they see me and often ask for photos.”

Public reactions

Local resident Halil Bayraz shared his thoughts on the project, calling it unconventional yet effective. He mentioned that he would now be more careful of water usage. “While driving, we stopped when we saw this man. At first, I thought he was an astronaut, but then I realized he was someone working in water purification. He has done a great job and I admire him. His project could make a significant contribution to promoting more responsible water use,” Bayraz said.