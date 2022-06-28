A massive red mushroom weighing 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) with a width of 52 centimeters (20 inches) has been discovered by a resident in Gümüşhane, northwestern Turkey.

The gilled mushroom, also known as Agaricus campestris, is commonly eaten as it grows in the region's fields and meadows.

Especially in the summer months, residents line up to collect the mushrooms in Gümüşhane. However, luck was on tradesperson Ernail Çiçek's side.

Çiçek, 52, said he was shocked when he first saw the mushroom.

"I've found large mushrooms before, but this is the largest I've found so far. It has a diameter of exactly 52 centimeters and a weight of 2 kilograms and 15 grams," he said.

He currently displays the large mushroom in a showcase at a rest stop on the way to the station on one of Gümüşhane's main roads.

"Everyone who sees the mushroom is very surprised. I found many mushrooms in the region, but this one is quite rare and precious. When I posted a photo on social media, many people wanted to buy it. I am not considering selling it. I will continue to display it in the showcase," he added.

Stating that the mushrooms have been thriving amid the thunderstorms, rainy weather and humidity throughout June, Çiçek hailed 2022 as "the year of mushrooms."

Çiçek also said the insides of red mushrooms are in fact brown and "very tasty."