Konya Metropolitan Municipality in central Türkiye has completed exploration, route registration and signage projects for the historical Zengibar Walking Path, inviting nature lovers to experience the 102-kilometer (63-mile) trail that stretches across the districts of Hadim, Taşkent and Bozkır.

On a recent day, a group of 100 participants gathered at Bolay Plateau, located within the boundaries of Taşkent, to officially inaugurate the walking path.

The trail is designed to showcase the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage, making it an attractive destination for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Tuna Özgür, a participant in the event, expressed his enjoyment, stating, “The experience was very pleasant, and I would like to join again.”

Fellow participant Meryem Daşgın shared her appreciation for the scenic views, saying, “As someone living in Ankara and Izmir, it was a proud moment for me to participate in these walks.”

Konya, one of Türkiye's largest cities, is known for its rich historical and cultural heritage, as well as its stunning landscapes. The region has deep connections to the Seljuk Empire and is famous for landmarks such as the Mevlana Museum, which is dedicated to the poet Rumi.

The city's diverse geography, featuring plains, mountains and lakes, provides numerous opportunities for outdoor activities, particularly hiking.

Walking paths are an integral part of Türkiye’s growing emphasis on outdoor tourism and environmental conservation. These trails are often designed to connect various natural and historical sites, promoting both physical activity and ecological awareness.

The Zengibar Walking Path is part of a broader initiative to encourage exploration of the country's natural landscapes, offering both residents and tourists a chance to engage with the environment.