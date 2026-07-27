A total of 12,800 flamingo chicks have hatched this year at Lake Tuz, Türkiye's second-largest lake, marking the highest number recorded in the past five years. Experts say increased rainfall has strengthened the breeding colony and expect spectacular scenes as the young birds begin flying in September and October.

Located in central Türkiye, within the provinces of Aksaray, Ankara and Konya, Lake Tuz is an endorheic (closed-basin) salt lake that supplies a significant share of Türkiye's salt production. During the summer months, it also serves as one of the country's most important breeding grounds for flamingos.

Each year, thousands of flamingos feed and nest at the lake, with the birds particularly favoring the southern section within the borders of Aksaray's Eskil district for breeding.

After several years in which drought threatened the lake's ecosystem, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum announced that 12,800 flamingo chicks had hatched this season–the highest figure recorded in the last five years.

Rainfall boosts population

Fahri Tunç, president of the Bird's Eye View of Nature and Ecology Association, who has long monitored the flamingos at Lake Tuz, said recent rainfall had significantly improved water levels across the basin.

"Thanks to the recent rains, there is now plenty of water in the Lake Tuz Basin," Tunç said. "As a result, the flamingo population has been increasing day by day. We had already observed a significant rise in the number of breeding flamingos this year, but we did not expect so many chicks to hatch."

An undated view of flamingos at Lake Tuz in central Türkiye. (AA Photo)

Tunç said this year's successful breeding season has helped offset losses recorded in previous years.

"The Lake Tuz Basin has increasingly become a watershed fed only by rainfall. Following this year's rains, we have seen very positive developments for both the lake and its flamingos," he said.

"From my observations, the colony is thriving and highly active. It is something we must protect. In addition to natural factors, people also have a responsibility to help preserve this habitat. When the chicks begin flying in September and October, we will witness spectacular scenes."

'Natural studio'

Describing the latest breeding figures as encouraging, Tunç said the lake has become an exceptional destination for wildlife observation and photography.

"Our minister, Murat Kurum, announced that 12,800 flamingo chicks have hatched this year–the highest number in the past five years. These figures are truly encouraging," he said.

"When it rains, the basin fills with water, creating an ideal environment where wildlife can feed and rest. Lake Tuz has now become a natural studio. The scenery is extraordinary. Every day offers a different view and every season reveals a different side of the lake."