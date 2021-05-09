Since mid-March, Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano in the Geldingadalir valley has been spewing geysers of red molten lava high into the air and drawing in visitors from around the world eager to witness the awe-inspiring natural display from as close as safely possible.

"It's incredible to see," said Henrike Wappler, a German woman who lives in Iceland, standing with her daughter at the edge of the volcano.

Marveling at "the power of the earth," she told Agence France-Presse (AFP) Saturday on her fourth visit to the site: "I feel small so near to this power, but I'm not scared."

Up until a week ago, the volcanic activity was continuous yet calm, but now it is alternating between quiet spells and furious outbursts.

One geyser was measured at more than 460 meters (1,500 feet) at dawn last Wednesday, according to the national meteorological office.

The powerful bursts throw up rock fragments called tephra, some still hot, that land several hundred meters from the crater, which is located in an uninhabited area on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland.

A low roar precedes the next explosion, a noise that "kind of reminds me of an airplane," said Freyja Wappler-Fridriksdottir.

She was among more than 2,500 people at the site on Saturday, kept back some 500 meters (546 yards) from the crater, a safety radius that varies from 400 to 650 meters depending on the wind speed.

"It's not every day we can go to look at a volcano so close. It's just really amazing and so beautiful," she said.

Bjarki Brynjarsson, 25, was enthralled by the alternation of slumber and fury. "I'm just waiting for the bomb to pop," he joked.

Despite outward appearances, the volcano's activity is continuous, vulcanologist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson said.

"All the time the magma is flowing," Gudmundsson told AFP. "This is not uncommon and this is a normal behaviour. It is, if anything, less common to have a very continuous flow with no pulsations."

The eruption, which began on March 19, is the first on the Reykjanes Peninsula in more than eight centuries, and it has been nearly 6,000 years since the last activity at the precise site.

Since the original eruption in the Geldingadalir (Eunuchs in English) valley, several new vents opened up.

Vulcanologists have predicted that the activity will continue for several months, if not decades. However, they are certain that the eruption is far from superficial, coming from the Earth's crust.

"This is the most primitive lava that we have seen since the last Ice Age" some 10,000 years ago, said Edward Marshall of the Institute of Earth Sciences.