The Pacific Palisades is where I spent my childhood. What could have been considered Los Angeles' best-kept secret is no longer that. Not only is it now far from an unknown town, it is also arguably ceasing to exist. Since the fires have continued to blaze into the fifth day, I have seen only a single photo from friends and acquaintances showing a home still intact, with buildings in the background engulfed in flames. The other stories from my hometown describe the complete annihilation of homes, businesses, landmarks and state parks.

While the area may have been ripe for such destructive development – after months without significant rainfall, low humidity and the infamous Santa Ana winds, which can reach speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour – it is still absolutely shocking that this inferno spread so swiftly and remains far from contained. The Pacific Palisades fire is one of six fires that have been wreaking havoc since early Tuesday morning. It is the largest, having scorched 21,000 acres and is burning between Santa Monica and Malibu. The Eaton Fire, north of Pasadena, has consumed 14,000 acres so far. According to The Washington Post, the containment of both fires stands at only 11% and 15%, respectively.

Cal Fire says the combined area burning is larger than San Francisco. In addition to the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires, there are the Hurst Fire northeast of Los Angeles, the Lidia Fire in the northern hills, the Kenneth Fire in Calabasas and the Archer Fire in Granada Hills. These fires create a ring of destruction around the iconic Hollywood neighborhood, which many people associate with Los Angeles. Certainly not immune, the Sunset Fire – now contained – burned dangerously close to the iconic Hollywood sign. With the Palisades fire advancing eastward and dangerously close to Brentwood, it seems poised to encroach upon the well-known Beverly Hills and Hollywood neighborhoods, which are often considered the heart of La La Land.

For many of the wealthy and famous who reside in Los Angeles, the Pacific Palisades and Malibu were the ideal places to own a home. Sadly, however, most of those homes are now gone. According to Cal Fire, 12,300 homes have been destroyed and at least 150,000 residents are under evacuation orders. The death toll stands at 11. Security has been deployed in evacuated regions to prevent looting, and an evening curfew is in place. While it has not yet been confirmed that arson was the cause, an individual was detained for allegedly attempting to start a fire. That said, the devastating blazes may have been sparked by electrical transmission issues. The region was particularly susceptible to wildfires, having not experienced significant rain in eight months, combined with the powerful Santa Ana winds, which can blow embers from home to home.

The affected areas vary, from hilly and forested regions to seaside homes along the Pacific Beach. Firefighting efforts have faced severe challenges due to the intense winds and low visibility. The hilly terrain is also responsible for some fire hydrants being inoperable due to low water pressure.

Ode to a beautiful neighborhood

The Pacific Palisades holds a special place in my heart, as it is where my mother had a cafe and many close friends lived. The site where the cafe once stood is now dust, and news and footage continue to pour in of decimated homes. I have yet to see a single photo of a house that survived, and in the one instance where a home remains intact, the background shows a neighboring home in flames. The elementary schools, high school, library, markets, cafes and pretty much everything that once existed in the Palisades are now gone, leaving behind a devastating scene that resembles a war zone. This, of course, brings with it a sobering perspective.

The Pacific Palisades was truly a beautiful place, and many Hollywood stars chose to live there rather than in the more well-known neighboring district of Beverly Hills. Celebrities such as Anthony Hopkins, Mel Gibson, Paris Hilton, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Milo Ventimiglia, John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Eugene Levy and Adam Brody are said to have lost their homes, while Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ben Affleck are at risk. But these names represent just a small fraction of the well-known Hollywood figures who have been affected. I remember from my mother's cafe days that actors like Charlton Heston, Michael Keaton, Goldie Hawn, Courteney Cox, Ozzy Osbourne and his family and many others were regulars in the neighborhood. It was a beautiful, self-contained community with charming streets, independent shops and spectacular views overlooking the Pacific Coast Highway, which runs along the beach. That highway now looks like Armageddon, with most structures and trees reduced to dark ash.

Not to be overshadowed by the glamour and glitz of the Palisades, nestled between Malibu, Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, the Pasadena and Altadena neighborhoods have also taken a severe hit and are now considered part of the state’s deadliest fires.

How to help

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army accept online donations, and several GoFundMe campaigns have surfaced. The California Fire Foundation and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) also accept donations. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is gathering donations and volunteers. Additionally, animal welfare centers in the region are seeking help, as many pets have understandably been displaced in the chaos.