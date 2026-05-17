A Nepali climber dubbed the "Everest Man," Kami Rita Sherpa, scaled Mount Everest for a record 32nd time Sunday, while Lhakpa Sherpa broke her own women's record with an 11th summit.

"This is another milestone in Nepal's mountaineering history," Himal Gautam, spokesperson for Nepal's Tourism Department, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Kami Rita Sherpa, 56, first stood on the top of Mount Everest in 1994 while working for a commercial expedition.

Since then, he has climbed Everest almost every year, guiding clients.

Lhakpa Sherpa, 52, known as the "Mountain Queen," first stood on the top of Everest in 2000, becoming the first Nepali woman to successfully summit and descend the world's highest peak.

"Their record gives greater excitement to other climbers," Gautam added.

"By breaking records through healthy competition on Everest, will help make climbing safer, more dignified, and better managed."

'Just working'

Kami Rita Sherpa, speaking in 2024, after another ascent of the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak, said that he was "just working" and did not plan on setting records.

A climbing boom has made mountaineering a lucrative business since Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa made the first ascent in 1953.

Nepal has issued a record 492 Everest permits this season, with a city of tents set up at the foot of Everest for climbers and support staff.

As most mountaineers attempt the ascent with the help of at least one Nepali guide, about a thousand climbers are expected to head for the summit in the next few days.

The high numbers have rekindled concerns about overcrowding on the mountain, especially if poor weather shortens the climbing window.