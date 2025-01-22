There’s something undeniably captivating about visiting a place that defies convention. At 111 West 57th Street, commonly known as Steinway Tower, the world’s skinniest skyscraper, you don’t just witness architecture; you experience it. Rising 1,428 feet above Midtown Manhattan, this engineering marvel redefines luxury living and demonstrates how art and design can seamlessly blend with functionality.

Architectural triumph

The true marvel of Steinway Tower, however, lies in its verticality. At just 60 feet wide, the building is as much an engineering feat as it is an architectural one. Its tapered form not only makes it a striking presence on the skyline also ensures that every resident enjoys unparalleled views.

A view from Steinway Tower, offering a glimpse of the New York City skyline, New York City, U.S., Jan. 14, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Stepping inside Steinway Tower feels like entering another world, one where every detail whispers stories of New York’s golden age. Studio Sofield, the visionary behind the interiors, didn’t just design spaces – he orchestrated emotions. Inspired by the original Steinway Hall, a historic fixture of Manhattan’s musical past, the interiors pay homage to the skyscrapers of yesteryear while elevating the luxury of the present. Standing in one of the residences, I was struck by how the tower seamlessly combines intimacy and expansiveness. Despite its slender proportions, the building never feels cramped. Instead, it feels like a retreat from the city below, with the world’s most iconic skyline spread out beneath you.

Bridge between past, present

The building’s block-long entry is nothing short of theatrical. Designer William Sofield collaborated with New York artisans such as John Opella and Nancy Lorenz to craft a series of what Sofield describes as “emotional experiences.” Walking through this space felt like navigating a modern cathedral dedicated to the artistry of architecture. The materials - bronze, marble and intricate woodwork – work together to create a welcoming yet imposing ambiance.

Steinway Tower, the world’s skinniest skyscraper in New York City, U.S., Jan. 14, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

What struck me most was how every inch of the design exuded intention. Lorenz’s gilded panels and Opella’s intricate metalwork add layers of texture and history to the space. It’s a nod to New York’s skyscrapers of the 1920s and '30s, yet with a contemporary twist, making it feel both timeless and entirely of the moment.

Turkish stones in iconic skyscrapers

There’s something extraordinary about walking into a building thousands of miles from Türkiye, only to be greeted by the beauty and craftsmanship of Turkish stones. At Steinway Tower, the world’s skinniest skyscraper, Turkish stones are taking center stage. With marble and limestone sourced from Bayburt and Konya, these materials have become a talking point among architects, designers and visitors alike. A significant portion of the building’s interior and exterior design features Turkish stones, creating a unique fusion of modern luxury and timeless natural beauty.

Inside Steinway Tower in New York City, U.S., Jan. 14, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

This prominent use of Turkish materials brings a sense of pride and serves as a testament to Türkiye's growing influence in the global design and architecture industry. During my visit to Steinway Tower, I learned that the stones used in the building were supplied by EurAsia Stone, a company in the natural stone industry. Led by Selçuk Kaptan, the company has extended its reach beyond New York. Turkish stones will also be featured in the upcoming Dolce & Gabbana and Mercedes buildings in Miami, underscoring their growing presence in international projects.

As the world’s most famous skylines continue to evolve, one thing is clear: The timeless beauty of Turkish stones is leaving its mark, proving that the spirit of Anatolian craftsmanship can resonate far beyond its borders.