The magnificent clock towers reflecting the deep-rooted history of Anatolia are among the structures dating back to the Ottoman period and still impressively standing today. Extending from Adana to Bayburt, from Tokat to Amasya, these towers not only indicate time but also bear witness to history.

Carrying the traces of the Ottoman Empire, these symbolic structures have become the emblem of their respective cities, offering travelers enchanting historical textures.

In the cities I travel to, if I don't see or visit historical sites, I always feel like that trip is incomplete. We know that each city bears interesting witness to certain periods of history. Seeing, touching and tracing old structures, in my opinion, are things that every traveler must do.

Of course, in every city, there are different and interesting places and structures that reflect this historical texture, including palaces, castles, forts, town halls, towers, mosques, churches, synagogues, cathedrals and other religious structures. They are all indispensable stops of a journey. Among all these, what attracts me the most are towers, especially clock towers.

In the Ottoman period, Abdülhamid II. sent an edict to governors regarding the construction of clock towers on the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne. From this period onward, these structures, especially in Anatolia, began to rise.

Symbols of Anatolian cities, the structures began to spread from the 19th century onward. All of them, which both show time and resist time, are worth seeing.

Adana Grand Clock Tower

Construction of this magnificent tower in Adana began during the reign of Governor Ziya Pasha in 1881 but was completed during the tenure of Governor Abidin Pasha in 1882. Among the clock towers built during the Ottoman period, it stands out as the tallest with a height of 32 meters (105 feet) and is constructed in a square prism shape.

Built with great effort using small stone bricks, the tower is among the places in the city offering a magnificent view. Considered a symbol of modernization at the time of its construction, the tower, located in the Seyhan district of Adana, not only boasts the largest clock in Türkiye but also serves as one of Adana's symbols.

Çorum Clock Tower

The clock tower located in the city center was built in 1896 by Yedi Sekiz Hasan Pasha. The tower, made of cut stone and standing at a height of 27.50 meters, has clock faces on all four sides. Located in the city center's square, the tower can be reached by climbing 81 steps.

Tokat Clock Tower

The Tokat Clock Tower, which can be seen from almost anywhere in the city, was built in memory of the 25th anniversary of Sultan Abdülhamid's reign. Built by the public in 1902 under the leadership of Mutasarrif Bekir Pasha and Mayor Mütevelli Oğlu Enver Bey, the tower is located on Behzat Boulevard in Tokat.

The famous clocktower of Kastamonu, among old houses. northern Türkiye. (Getty Images Photo)

Kastamonu Clock Tower

The Kastamonu Clock Tower, 13 meters tall, was built in 1885 by the governor of Kastamonu, Abdurrahman Pasha, and is one of the most important symbolic structures in Kastamonu. The clock in the tower, with its cone-shaped roof, was brought from the city of Strasbourg in France. Additionally, the Kastamonu Clock Tower holds the distinction of being one of the oldest clock towers in Anatolia.

Erzrum Clock Tower

Initially intended to be a minaret for a mosque, the tower was also used as an observation tower at one time. Built with red bricks and having a round architecture on a stone base, the tower was converted into a clock tower during the tenure of Governor Mustafa Pasha in Erzurum during the reign of Sultan Abdülhamid II. The clock in the tower was brought from London in 1877.

Yozgat Clock Tower

The tower, built in 1897 by the mayor of the period, Ahmet Tevfiki Zade, has seven floors. The clock, commissioned to Yozgatlı Şakir Usta, is made of yellow cut stones. The top part of the tower, which has a clock on each side, is surrounded by a balcony. The clock tower, one of the symbol structures of the city, is one of the historical landmarks worth seeing in Yozgat.

Baybyrt Clock Tower

The Bayburt Clock Tower, built in 1923, is one of the symbols of Bayburt. The mechanism of the clock, made by a stone master named Muhittin Usta, was brought from Switzerland, while the clock and machine parts were brought from Germany. You can reach the top of the 21-meter tower by climbing 41 steps.

Amasya Clock Tower

The Amasya Clock Tower, with its unique architecture and functionality, has served not only as a timepiece but also as a fire and observation tower. Located west of the Government Bridge in the city center of Amasya, the tower was built in 1865 by the Amasya governor, Şair Ziya Paşa.

The bridge, which was demolished in 1940 due to a fire and was supposed to be rebuilt in 2002, was reconstructed to its original form by Amasya Governor Hüseyin Poroy. The tower, made of cut stone, brick and wood, resembles a minaret.

Safranbolu Clock Tower

Safranbolu, the magnificent district of Karabük, which is already listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, also has a historic clock tower. Built by the grand vizier of Ottoman Sultan Selim III, İzzet Mehmet Pasha, the 12-meter-high clock tower has been in operation for 224 years.

Maintained by a volunteer clockmaker in the city, the clock is wound every nine days and its bell can be heard from a distance of 3 kilometers (nearly 2 miles), adding to the district's great heritage.

Erected during the Ottoman Period, each tower narrates the story of its respective city, inviting history enthusiasts and travelers alike to embark on an impressive journey of exploration. Rising in various corners of Anatolia, these towers bridge the captivating heritage of the Ottoman era with the present, offering each visitor a unique journey through time.