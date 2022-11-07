Dogs are truly man's best friend. In support of this fact, it turns out that exploring the outdoors alongside the large dogs bred in Antaolia's Sivas, Kangals, also known as Anatolian lions, is beneficial in terms of human health. An expert Kangal breeder says that excursions with the breed are therapeutic for both the dog and the human.

Sivas' world-renown Kangal dogs are famous for not only their courage and mastery of protection but also for their endurance in harsh weather and terrain. On the other hand, Kangals that are raised on a chain lose the characteristic features they are known for.

Nature excursions and picnics with Kangals are believed to be therapeutic for both human health and the dog's health.

"See Kangal dogs in their environment and taste the natural life with them. These nature trips are very important for the health of your animals. It is a mistake to chain animals and only love them under chains. We remove our animals from these chains," says expert Kangal breeder Hüseyin Yıldız.

"Kangals are good in their environment. Kangal dogs relax in nature, which means that we relax as well. Keeping the animals in a closed plot of land means the animals lose their characteristic features," he stated.

Yıldız explained that taking Kangals on excursions to plains and fields enormously increases the mental and physical well-being of the dogs and boosts the accompanying human's health, too. "Take your families and animals on the weekend and release your animals into nature," he said.

"These nature trips are very important for the health of your animals. It is a mistake to tie animals in chains and only love them while they are chained ... Take your animals off of these chains every week and take them with you into nature. This is a health therapy for people. Happiness is infectious between dogs and humans when out in nature.

Take your puppies with your children and have a picnic together. Do not deprive yourself, nor your Kangal dogs, from these niceties of life."