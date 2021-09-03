Fashion's move towards the casual and comfortable is seeing many eschew body-hugging clothing in favor of the oversized look.

However, that doesn't mean that tight-fitting pieces should be shoved to the back of the wardrobe just yet: In order for the look to work, you actually need a bit of contrast, according to style experts.

For example, an oversized shirt could be paired with slim-fitting trousers, or loose trousers are paired with a tight top. The same advice applies to one pieces such as oversized dresses: According to Germany-based shopping consultant Inka Mueller-Winkelmann, you can create a "tight spot" by using a belt that emphasizes the waist.

Because the fit is not so important, there's more of a focus on the fabric. Soft, high-quality flowing fabrics thus really stand out with this look, says Mueller-Winkelmann. For example, a loose-fitting shirt made out of a semi-transparent material such as organza.

Combining fabrics with different structures, such as a wide jumper with a coarse knit and trousers made of a smooth material, shows that the wearer can skilfully put together an outfit, says Maria Hans.

The Hamburg-based stylist especially favors lace for this look, because it can add a dose of femininity. Cleverly placed cut-outs, where the skin peeks out, is another way to electrify this look.

But more important than the material, cut and combination is how the wearer feels: This trend is all about being comfortable.

Instead of squeezing into tight trousers, look for pieces with comfortable cuts or materials. Designer Ritchie Karkowski advises combining a loose blouse or boyfriend shirt with leggings or slim-fitting stretch trousers, and some eye-catching jewellery.

In Karkowski's opinion, colors should also come into play: "With bright shades such as orange or grass green, the oversized trend looks fresh and modern." Fresh pastel colors, such as apricot, delicate yellow or light blue, are also trendy at the moment.