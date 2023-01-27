Paris Fashion Week is one of the most highly anticipated events in the fashion calendar, showcasing the latest collections from some of the most renowned designers in the industry. This year's event did not disappoint, with a host of standout shows and collections that have set the bar for the upcoming season. From haute couture to ready-to-wear, the streets of Paris were filled with an array of styles and trends that are sure to inspire fashion lovers everywhere.

African trends

Imane Ayissi wove African textiles into his haute couture collection shown in Paris on Thursday, mixing raffia-lined garments in bright colors with dresses coated in sequins or airy silk fringes.

"This is a window to show techniques of African artisans," Ayissi said.

Models walked down a runway in an ornate mansion near the Arc de Triomphe, parading sculptural dresses and sequin-coated tops that were trimmed with raffia.

A fitted minidress in splashes of orange, red and green featured a traditional tie-dye technique, with a sprinkling of orange Swarovski crystal embellishments added for sparkle.

"We've gone through some very difficult times, with the COVID-19 pandemic that was hard for everyone; it's time to try to rebound," said Ayissi, gesturing toward a hot pink dress.

The Cameroon-born designer, who is based in Paris, is currently featured in the Victoria & Albert Museum exhibit "Africa Fashion" in London.

A model presents a creation for Mugler during the Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris, France, Jan. 26, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Celebrity and glamour

Thousands of fans lined the Pont Alexandre III bridge on a chilly Wednesday night to scream as their idols went in and out – from K-pop star Suga of BTS fame to Anne Hathaway and Kylie Minogue.

But screams also echoed inside the aptly named Bridge Club venue when supermodel Kristen McMenamy took a tumble as she walked the runway. Director Baz Luhrmann also spoke to The Associated Press (AP) about the Academy Award nominations for his movie "Elvis.”

Valentino Le Club Couture

The 1980s hit "Fade to Grey” by Visage echoed through the stone arches of the underground club venue, as fashion insiders – including Anna Wintour and couture favorite Luhrmann – tapped their feet and watched.

It was a co-ed show for club kids.

In an irreverent take on classical couture, designer Pierpaolo Piccioli played with Valentino codes to make micro tops out of tulle bows, jumpsuits out of thousands of feathers and evening jackets out of metal beading.

He had a lot of fun along the way, lining the designs with polka dots in the spirit of 1980s euphoria.

Sheer lace trenches and ruffled poet’s blouses – almost straight from the wardrobe of late Visage singer Steve Strange – had guests reaching for their cameras.

Minogue, who looked thrilled, said the show was about how "to break free of the rules and inhabit your true self ... You’re in Paris tonight. You’re in the middle of it all.”

Valentino continued its club couture at Maxime’s with a couture DJ set, as guests were whisked away by limousines to escape the screaming crowds.

'Elvis' nominations

When Wintour introduced Luhrmann to Hathaway and other guests, there was a flurry of congratulations about his Elvis biopic that has just garnered eight Oscar nominations, including for best picture.

"There’s no ‘me’ in it – only ‘we.’ Then there’s this thing called the miracle of Austin Butler,” Baz Luhrmann said, referring to the 31-year-old playing Elvis Presley who has received the best actor nomination. "That doesn’t happen every day,” he added.

Luhrmann also spoke of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter, who died earlier this month.

"I really feel for the family. We miss her dearly.”

Model tumbles

McMenamy tumbled twice in a row, falling to her knees, as she trod the boards at the Valentino venue.

Dressed in an embellished floral bustier gown and pink gloves, the veteran 58-year-old model was helped to her feet on the runway by onlookers – to rousing applause. McMenamy cast her high heels to the side and continued on, though her ankle looked injured.

Praising her resilience, YouTube Head of Fashion & Beauty Derek Blasberg said in a video: "They don’t call her a supermodel for nothing! ... Bravo.”

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Collection by Spanish designer Juana Martin during the Paris Fashion Week, inside The American Cathedral in Paris, France, Jan. 26, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Aelis gets its fringe on

Classical couture was on display at Aelis on Thursday, as Italian designer Sofia Crociani channeled her Mediterranean heritage. Crociani launched the house six years ago to widespread praise as an ecological, ethical and sustainable label.

For spring, loose gowns featuring bands of embroidered sequins defined hemlines with a Grecian style, appearing over dramatic twisted white sustainable fabric.

Embellished ribbons, meanwhile, cascaded like curtain tassels from the shoulder to create a stylish swag when the model walked.

Fringing and sparkle were used throughout for a show that oozed archetypal glamour.

Lengths of heavy satin and silk were employed generously on full skirts in pastel shades that were sometimes gathered, draped or ruffled.

Then Crociani went to the disco – with sparkling threads creating tiers of fringing on one shoulderless micro gown.