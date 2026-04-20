Design processes are interconnected processes. Creative designers, regardless of where they begin their careers, tend to gravitate toward other fields over time. We all know that fashion designers have, over the years, moved closer to art, interior design, jewelry design, cosmetics and the world of perfume. Similarly, there are many examples of people from different design disciplines and later moved toward the fashion world. Buse Albay, founder and creative director of Mea Culpa – a brand that has recently stood out in the jewelry world – has also followed a similar path to where she is today.

Albay studied architecture at Yeditepe University. After completing her architecture degree, she pursued a master’s degree in interior architecture at the Florence Institute of Design International in Italy. Following these two educational paths, life eventually led her toward jewelry design and in 2022, she founded her own brand. Albay says: “During my transition into jewelry design, I received special training in wax and metal techniques. Later, I supported the creative side of the work with a brand management course at Vakko Esmod, bringing a strategic perspective to my practice. Architecture naturally has a strong influence on my designs. I create sculptural jewelry that combines architecture with jewelry design. Before founding my brand in 2022, I thought about it for a long time. It was definitely not a decision I made overnight. I had been involved with design for a long time but at some point I realized I wanted to create my own language. The world of jewelry was the perfect fit for that. In short, Mea Culpa emerged as a result of this need. For me, this brand is not just about products that are bought and sold. It represents an entire stance.”

Buse Albay, founder and creative director of Mea Culpa, with her jewelry designs displayed on a table. (Photo courtesy of Idil Demirel)

No one in her family is in the jewelry industry, yet, it was not an obstacle for Albay. She chose to direct her own interest and curiosity toward this field. “I have always seen jewelry as a very powerful tool of expression. Even a small piece can completely change a person’s energy,” says Albay and believes that the easiest way for people to express themselves is by using accessories.

Her brand name, “Mea Culpa,” is a Latin-origin phrase meaning “my fault.” So where did this name come from? Albay answers: “My fault. But I interpret it from a different perspective: taking ownership of your choices and standing behind what you do. Wearing something you love without feeling the need to explain it. The brand name reflects exactly this idea.”

So what inspires her designs? “Mostly art history,” she says. “We could even call it the aesthetics of ancient periods. Portraits, for example. The feeling evoked by old or historical works is my greatest source of inspiration. What matters most to me is how a piece makes you feel.”

When I ask for more details, Albay explains her brand further: “In the concept phase, I usually create initial prototypes by hand using wax techniques. Then I refine the form with 3D modeling and reach the final 3D product. The pieces are produced using brass with micron gold plating and rhodium plating. I use zircon stones. The Opulence Now collection under my brand currently consists of 314 pieces and continues to expand with new designs over time.”

I finally ask her overall approach to design, Albay responds: “I can answer this as: ‘More is more.’ But it’s not just about excess, it’s about not holding yourself back. For me, the most important goal is for the brand to grow while preserving its own language.”