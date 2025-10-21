At a recent event held at the opulent Çırağan Palace, I was introduced to "Cousey," a striking new jewelry brand created by designer Şükran Albayrak. With its refined craftsmanship and distinct aesthetic, Cousey offers more than just accessories – it invites the wearer into a world where emotion, nature and artistry are deeply intertwined.

The brand reflects Albayrak’s personality and her appreciation for both detail and tradition. She describes herself as someone who values classic forms but enjoys blending them with current trends. That balance – between handcraft and modern design – flows naturally for her. “I’m a detail-oriented person. I love classics. But I also follow trends closely and like to interpret them in my own way,” she said. This duality has become the foundation of her creative expression.

Her journey began with an education in handicrafts during high school, followed by two years studying business at Anadolu University. After graduating, she joined the renowned fashion house Vakko. But soon, she felt the urge to branch out on her own. She launched a business designing silver tableware and home accessories and also worked in wedding planning. Despite the different fields, one thread connected them all: the joy of creating.

A pair of earrings by Cousey. (Courtesy of Cousey)

Eventually, her curiosity led her to natural stones; their textures, their colors and the energy they seemed to hold. That passion evolved into Cousey, a brand where her years of experience met her fascination with the raw beauty of nature. Everything she had absorbed over the years – from nature, art, travel and powerful women – began to shape the brand’s soul.

Working with natural stones, however, came with its own challenges. Cousey wasn’t born from a business strategy, she said, but from an inner calling. Stones, shells, layers – nature had always been a teacher to her. When she combined this with her taste and skill, she felt compelled to share it with others, to build a bridge that could carry that energy to those who wore her pieces.

At the heart of the brand is the motto “Feel Good Jewelry.” It’s not just about looking stylish, she explained. It’s about how the piece makes you feel; how it warms your spirit, feels comfortable on your skin and resonates with your inner self. “This feeling is also tied to ancient knowledge,” she said. “The healing effects of natural stones on the mind and body have been scientifically proven and used in Eastern medicine.” For her, every necklace should remind the wearer of her strength, even when paired with something as simple as a white T-shirt. “It should make her feel valuable, special, powerful.”

Albayrak envisions her pieces in her mind, brings them to life at her desk and then tests them on herself – imagining how they would pair with an outfit, how they would feel. That emotional connection runs through every stage of the process, giving life to what she calls #FeelGoodJewelry.

A bracelet by Cousey. (Courtesy of Cousey)

While Cousey’s designs are often described as “one of a kind,” she clarified that not every model is singular in a literal sense. Rather, each piece is unique because it is made from natural materials: Hand-cut, hand-shaped, never machine-made. No two stones are identical. Some pieces, she said, can be reproduced, but others – crafted with rare finds from antique shops or far-flung travels – are truly one-offs and belong to the one-of-a-kind series. The process isn’t always easy, especially with tight deadlines, but she finds it deeply fulfilling. Each design is hers from start to finish.

Sustainability, ethics and originality are core values for the brand – values not always easy to uphold in the fast-paced world of fashion. Yet Albayrak remains committed. “There’s a saying: be true to yourself. That’s my approach,” she said. She refuses to produce anything she wouldn’t personally wear or love and she’s intentional about using quality materials that offer both beauty and durability. Scaling up isn’t worth compromising the integrity of the work. “In the world of big brands, that might seem like a bold stance. But for me, producing less – and with meaning – is the new definition of luxury.”