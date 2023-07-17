She has been working as the wearable technologies coordinator of the Informatics Valley Design Cluster since 2021. She is also the chairperson of the Association of Information Technologies in Life Sciences and Health (YASTED). Her most recent work was to design protective clothing for Turkish scientists working in Antarctica. In this project, she worked with the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) Polar Research Center, Informatics Valley and the Ministry of Industry and Technology. So, who are we talking about? Arzu Kaprol.

Of course, some of you will react: "Oh, isn't she a fashion designer?" We heard the name Arzu Kaprol primarily as a fashion designer and of course, she continues to design. However, we can say that her design journey has taken her on different paths. Kaprol has focused her work for almost 20 years on wearable technologies, that is, our future.

We no longer define Kaprol as just a "fashion designer" on this journey she embarked on. In her own words, she is a "human innovation designer." We talked with Kaprol about her journey, starting with her latest project. She tells the story of how she started working in the field of wearable technologies.

"The first beginning of wearable technologies for me was 2005 ... This whole process started with the project of changing the camouflage and training clothes of the Turkish Land Forces, the TSK (Turkish Armed Forces). And as a designer, I played a part in the development of this field in Türkiye with the accumulation of knowledge of international textile technology companies that I follow in the world (as I) took part in the transfer of all this knowledge to Türkiye. Then we worked on (projects for) Turkish Air Force, F-16 pilots."

Having found a name who has been working on this subject for such a long time in Türkiye, it is natural that we wanted to get some more information on this subject. For example, what should we understand when we say wearable technologies? More or less we all know that the first wearable technology product was the watch. This concept, which started in 1500 with the German inventor Peter Henlein designing small watches worn as necklaces, has now sprawled an incredibly large industry. It is a fact known to all of us that people will need more wearable technology products in the future. However, does this term only cover technology products? Kaprol explains this issue more clearly.

"Wearable technologies are examined in three areas: Electronic, biological and mechanical. Studies in the field of electronics come to mind mostly when this subject is considered. However, the biological part also has a very important dimension ... For example, the T-shirts we make under the Arzu Kaprol brand are of 100% pure collagen. We make T-shirts from umorphine, which is defined as a biological fiber and is produced from seaweed. Therefore, this is a biologically developed wearable technology product ... It is good for the skin and is fully compatible with it. It improves daily life performance. This sets an example for a wearable technology product."

So, let's get to our talk about her latest work, which is the subject of this article.

"Designing knowing that design is not just a garment but an idea of innovation that envelops the life body is my perspective on life as well as design," Kaprol says as she begins to describe her work for this performance suit designed for Turkish scientists working in Antarctica.

"The collaborations that I have gained in this field and which gave me the opportunity to learn different technologies from the world, have been my biggest guides in the creation of technological clothing, uniforms and health technologies, and in projects with scientists, protective clothing for extreme conditions and show areas, hologram technologies, smart clothing."

One of the main spring-off materials of this performance suit, designed for Turkish scientists working in Antarctica, has been the unique mohair structure of the Ankara, or Angora goat. The UV filters the mohair contains and the infrastructure it provides for the production of air and waterproof fabrics were taken advantage of in this performance suit. The process of rehabilitating the mohair of the Angora goat and adapting it to industrial production is still a work in progress.

At the heart of the design of this suit, which was designed for scientists who continue their research missions in the most challenging conditions of our planet, lay the principles that it would not be sweaty or cold, be able to remove humidity, moisture and would be comfortable to move around in, as well as being able to protect against all weather conditions. After all, we are talking about a design that can withstand a temperature of minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit), is completely waterproof and can preserve body heat.

The jacket has three different levels of heating features. The person wearing the jacket can activate this feature with special buttons. The jacket also has a lighting system, and the user can activate this feature when they are in a dark spot. Thanks to the sensors on the right wrist, the heart rate, body temperature and the amount of oxygen in the blood are measured and reflected on a mini screen. With the use of easy-to-clean and breathable fabric, the clothes that make life easier for scientists can keep people's vital values under check and provide information thanks to the life data tracking sensors and emergency panels with heaters.

Well, as a name who has worked so hard on technology, I asked Kaprol what she thought about the world of the metaverse, which was on the rise with the pandemic but has lost its former popularity.

"I believe very much in this field. I think it will be in our lives much more effectively. We are working on this as well."