South Korean grandmother Choi Soon-hwa dreamed of becoming a fashion model when she was in her 20s, but faced with life's pressures it would take another five decades to achieve her goal.

The silver-haired Choi, 81, recently made history by becoming the oldest contestant at a Miss Universe Korea competition, after the pageant dropped age restrictions that had only allowed women aged 18-28 to participate.

"After hearing that the age restrictions were removed I thought – wow that’s great. I cannot miss this opportunity," Choi said.

Yun Mi-young, a 59-year-old senior model, holds up an accessory for Choi Soon-hwa, an 81-year-old senior model at the Dongdaemun Market, Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

While she did not win, Choi made it to the finals and was given the 'Best Dressed Award' among her younger rivals.

Her dreams of becoming a fashion model or a movie star when younger had to be put aside so she could take on regular jobs in order to care for her children and meet financial commitments.

It was only while working as a hospital caregiver that her dream became a reality after one of her patients suggested she apply to be a senior model when she was 72.

Choi, who signed up for a modeling academy, recounts how when it was quiet at night in the hospital she practiced being on a catwalk and posing in front of a mirror.

Since then, Choi's new career has taken off and she has appeared at multiple fashion shows, her image splashed in magazines and her story covered by television shows.

"I won in the second half of my life. In the first half, I was just running around without scoring any goals, but I finally scored in the second half," she told Reuters.

Yun Mi-young, 59, who is another senior model, said she was inspired by Choi.

Choi Soon-hwa, an 81-year-old senior model smiles as she looks at herself after changing into a dress at a tailor shop, in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

"The first time I saw her was on TV, she looked so cool. I thought that I want to be a senior model just like her."

Choi also shares tips on how to stay in shape, including starting each day with a healthy breakfast of boiled eggs and fruit and regularly taking walks in a nearby park.

South Korea is on course to become a "super-ageing" society by next year when more than a fifth of its population will be over 65 and Choi wants her success to inspire others in this age group.

"I hope other seniors can find courage through my story," Choi said.