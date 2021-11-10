Beneath a series of raw selfies taken while crying, Bella Hadid writes: "This is pretty much my everyday, every night ... For a few years now." The American supermodel opened up about her mental health in a lengthly Instagram post, sharing her own experience in the hopes of helping others who may be in the same predicament.

"We’re gonna come together in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural," Hadid quoted singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host Willow Smith as saying.

The 2016 Model of the Year rallied for everyone and anyone who may be struggling to remember that "social media is not real." Hadid noted that sometimes all we need to hear is that we are not alone.

"So from me to you, you’re not alone."

She elaborated on her own experiences while encouraging others not to give up.

"Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles... It has its ups and downs, and side to sides," Hadid said in the post.

"But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point."

"There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment," she added.

Hadid noted that the road to recovery starts with one's self.

"It took me a long time to get that in my mind, but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it."

"Which is all that you can ask of yourself," she said as she concluded her post by thanking her fans.