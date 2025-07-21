It’s been nearly two years since I first met Berna Ulutaş Gencal – the founder of the Lady Gina brand. Our paths crossed through my work as a fashion writer, and even then, she was already on the rise with a vision that stood out. Today, she sits across from me again – confident, composed and in her 30s, a woman who has turned her passion into a powerful fashion brand.

After studying economics at Bilkent University, Gencal followed her creative instincts and enrolled at LaSalle International Academy to study fashion. When I ask her what's changed in the past two years, she answers with calm confidence.

“There’s something very satisfying about answering the questions of a fashion writer who has truly experienced Lady Gina,” she begins. “Because to understand us, you need to feel us – our fabrics, the structure of our tailoring, the ease and confidence our pieces bring throughout the day. You can’t really grasp that just by looking. So much has happened in the past two years, I don’t even know where to start.”

She begins with one of the brand’s boldest steps: merging two separate stores at Galataport Istanbul into a single, beautifully designed 250-square-meter flagship location. “Now, we can offer our full seasonal collections under one roof,” she says proudly.

A model wears pieces from Lady Gina’s collection. (Courtesy of Lady Gina)

They also expanded beyond Istanbul, opening their first store outside the city in Hatay’s Iskenderun Parkforbes Mall. “When we first met, we had nine partner sales points across the country. Now we’re in 32 locations,” she said. Lady Gina isn't just a retail brand – it has a strong wholesale presence, both domestically and internationally. Thanks to partnerships with export firms, they’re already selling in multiple countries. “Last year, we managed to get our foot in the door of the U.S. market. It wasn’t huge, but it was a start. This year, we’re working hard to grow that presence and expand into new countries.”

I ask if the designs themselves have changed. Her answer reflects the brand’s DNA.

“Lady Gina is a brand that loves blending modern with classic, adapting both to today’s lifestyle. We’re not about loud, experimental designs – we prefer simplicity that makes a statement. Each season, our color palette changes, but we always stay rooted in timeless lines. When we interpret the year’s trend colors through our aesthetic, something special happens.”

At the heart of it all is a clear purpose: to make life easier for the modern, urban woman – without sacrificing style. “Our customer is busy. She’s conscious, active and her time is valuable. Think about it – you’ve got a meeting, your mind is occupied. How much time can you really spend choosing an outfit? That’s where we come in – we save her that precious time. That’s one of our biggest promises.”

As I listen to her speak, I can’t help but reflect on her journey, years spent in the textile industry before launching her own brand. I ask what she believes is behind the success she’s built.

“I’ve been in this industry for years and I’ve worked with many of Türkiye’s top brands,” she told me. “Naturally, I’ve brought all of that experience into Lady Gina. The key is knowing your audience, understanding what they want and need. Our customers are women who work, who produce, who actively shape their lives. They value quality, they have taste, and they want to reflect their style at every moment.”

A model wears pieces from Lady Gina’s collection. (Courtesy of Lady Gina)

So, what makes Lady Gina truly unique? Without hesitation, she answers: “Our fabrics.”

“That’s our strongest suit. What distinguishes us from other brands is that our pieces are designed to stay in a woman’s wardrobe for years – those classic staples that never go out of style. This is where sustainability enters the picture. It’s about combining durable, high-quality fabrics with great design and solid tailoring. We’re not just designing for today; we’re thinking about the next generation. We want daughters to wear their mothers’ Lady Gina pieces with pride years from now.”

As our conversation turns to the future, her tone shifts slightly – still confident, but mindful.

“We’re a company that grows carefully. We expand slowly and intentionally, while preserving what we’ve built. For us, the smartest move was to combine wholesale exports with retail branding. It helped us divide risk. And even when things get tough, we’re grateful we never stopped our export business. When one leg stumbles, the other helps us move forward.”

Their goals for the future include opening more stores both in Türkiye and abroad, as well as expanding online. “In today’s world, I believe it’s better to grow by joining forces rather than relying on loans or stretching our own resources too thin. Strategic partnerships – especially in the digital space – are the future.”