Dubbed "Queen B," world-renowned pop superstar Beyonce graced the scene on her world tour with an outfit designed by a Turkish brand.

Returning to the stage after a hiatus of seven years, Beyonce's highly anticipated "Renaissance" world tour kicked off. During one of her concerts in Kentucky, the singer dazzled the audience with a stunning outfit designed by Istanbul-based Raisa & Vanessa.

The ensemble she adorned showcased her unparalleled style and instantly captivated the crowd. By collaborating with a Turkish designer, Beyonce demonstrated her appreciation for global talent and her commitment to embracing diversity within the fashion world.

Raisa & Vanessa, the brainchild of twin sisters Raisa Sason and Vanessa Sason, has emerged as one of the most prominent international fashion brands. Their creations have graced the bodies of numerous celebrities, from Heidi Klum and Katy Perry to Victoria's Secret models and Chrissy Teigen, cementing their position as purveyors of high fashion and exquisite craftsmanship.