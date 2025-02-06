Done Özaki is a fashion designer and the founder of the fashion brand "Donne." Born in 1983 in Izmir, she quickly made a name for herself in the fashion world with her unique, timeless designs and a strong commitment to sustainability. After completing her fashion design education at Bornova Anadolu Vocational High School and Ege University, she decided to pursue her dream by founding "Donne" in Alaçatı, a popular holiday destination. Through her brand, Özaki combines her love for fashion with a dedication to empowering women and promoting ethical, sustainable practices in the fashion industry.

When I asked Özaki about her education, family background and what brought her to where she is today, she shared her story in depth: “I’ve always been passionate about fashion. This passion led me to study fashion design at university. After graduating, I entered the corporate world, where I had the chance to learn about the analytical and strategic sides of business. However, my love for fashion never faded. My family has always supported me in following my dreams and their support has been instrumental in helping me reach where I am today. With all these experiences, I realized my dream of creating Donne.”

Döne Özaki, fashion designer and the founder of the fashion brand "Donne." (Courtesy of Idil Demirel)

Bringing a dream to life

Even after completing her education, was fashion always her goal? “Absolutely! Fashion has been a major passion throughout my life. I’ve always been excited to help people express themselves and gain an aesthetic perspective. During my university years, I dreamt of working in this field and today I am incredibly happy to have realized that dream,” she explained.

Continuing, she talked about the story of Donne’s creation: “The foundation of Donne was laid in 2020 when I decided to turn my passion for fashion into reality. I opened my first store in Alaçatı and established a workshop in Izmir, turning my dream into a tangible project. Our first collection was made up of simple yet elegant designs and we quickly gained a customer base that was beyond our expectations. Donne has earned a solid place in the fashion world with its focus on quality, originality and attention to detail.”

Ideal 'Donne' woman

Every brand founder has an image of the ideal woman wearing their designs. What about Özaki? What kind of woman does she envision wearing Donne? “The Donne woman is confident, strong, feminine and carries her elegance with ease in every environment. She is not afraid to express her unique style in everyday life and at night. She has a dynamic sense of style. I would love to see women like this wearing Donne’s creations. So far, many fashion enthusiasts have already embraced Donne's designs. In the future, I dream of seeing my creations worn by unique, confident women from all over the world. It would be a huge honor if strong and iconic women who inspire me chose Donne. The aim of Donne is to help women feel special at every moment of their lives.”

A model poses in the "Farrah Jacket Dress" from the Donne collection. (Courtesy of Idil Demirel)

Let’s face it: Many new brands have been established in Türkiye over the past decade. Some brands are founded by people with formal fashion education, while others emerge from a pure curiosity about fashion. For consumers, it can be a challenging task to navigate between these different types of brands when shopping for the right products. So, what makes Donne stand out? I asked Özaki.

"Donne’s difference lies in the attention to detail in its designs and the story each piece tells," she responded. "Sustainability, environmentally friendly materials and ethical production methods are key values for our brand. We also embrace an inclusive approach that caters to different body types. Donne is not just a brand that follows trends; it offers a unique perspective on fashion, making it more personal and meaningful through timeless designs."

She continued: “The pandemic and the period that followed were challenging for all of us. However, this time taught us the importance of creativity, resilience and quick adaptation. Listening closely to our customers' needs, focusing on digital platforms and prioritizing sustainable fashion played a crucial role in overcoming these challenges. Difficulties can turn into significant opportunities for growth and development. Right now, my dream is to strengthen Donne across Türkiye with more stores and expand into the European and Middle Eastern markets. We are currently present in Beymen and Brandroom stores, which has been a significant step in increasing our brand’s visibility. In the long term, I aim for Donné to be recognized as a unique and sustainable brand on the international stage. I also plan to develop projects that support creativity by collaborating with local artists and advance our commitment to ethical fashion.”

A model poses in the "Diana" from the Donne collection. (Courtesy of Idil Demirel)

I wanted to ask Özaki one final question during our delightful conversation. As someone who has studied fashion and had the opportunity to create her own designs and brand, what does fashion mean to her?

"For me, fashion is one of the most powerful ways to express oneself," she says. "When I create designs, I aim for women to feel special and reflect their uniqueness. When shopping, I prioritize quality and pieces that can be used for a long time. I also place great importance on sustainable fashion. Fashion is not just a matter of style; it's a way of life and responsibility."

In her journey from passion to brand, Özaki has not only crafted a fashion line but also created a philosophy that emphasizes sustainability, individuality and empowerment for women. Donne is more than just clothing; it’s a statement.