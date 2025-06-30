Each July, when the world’s eyes turn to the manicured lawns of SW19, Wimbledon becomes more than just a tennis tournament – it transforms into a seasonal symbol of British tradition, grace and summer elegance. And while the players on Centre Court wear crisp whites by regulation, it’s the spectators, especially women, who offer their own silent fashion commentary from the stands.

In an era of increasingly casual and experimental dressing, Wimbledon remains delightfully restrained. It reminds us that there is still power in dressing with subtlety, charm and purpose. This is not the place for flashy trends or attention-seeking statements – here, elegance walks quietly.

Origin of its aesthetic

Wimbledon’s signature style has its roots in British upper-class leisurewear. Originally, tennis whites were worn by both players and spectators to combat the summer heat and hide perspiration, but they also reflected a certain social decorum. Over time, the strict dress code for players became tradition and spectators adopted their own codes of refinement.

While the tournament never formally dictates what fans should wear (except for the Royal Box, which requires a jacket and tie for men and smart dress for women), there’s an unspoken etiquette: you dress for the atmosphere, not the camera. And this has created a fashion identity all its own.

Andrew Garfield, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends Day 14 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England July 14, 2024. (Getty Images)

What defines Wimbledon style?

Wimbledon fashion is all about refinement without rigidity. Think light fabrics, modest cuts and a harmonious balance between tradition and trend.

Key pieces often include:

Tailored linen suits in ivory, taupe, or soft pastel shades

Mid-length shirt dresses or wrap dresses in florals, stripes, or crisp solids

Pleated skirts with tucked-in sleeveless tops

Silk scarves tied at the neck or draped over shoulders for added grace

Woven bags, minimal jewelry and classic sunglasses

Outerwear is crucial too. Even in July, London weather can surprise you. A light trenchcoat, boxy blazer, or elegant cardigan is as much a style choice as it is a practical one.

Influence of Royal Box

One of the most photographed sections of the All England Club is the Royal Box – not just for the VIPs and celebrities seated there, but for the parade of polished outfits on display.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has become a modern Wimbledon style icon. Her tailored midi dresses, structured blazers and subtle accessories set the tone: she never overdresses but never underwhelms. Her approach is consistent – respectful of the occasion, softly feminine and utterly photogenic.

Others who’ve made their mark over the years include Anna Wintour (always sharp in printed dresses and sunglasses), Alexa Chung (bringing a touch of vintage charm) and Sienna Miller (an expert at garden-party chic). Each of them, in their own way, honors the spirit of Wimbledon without stealing the spotlight.

Wimbledon vs. other sporting events

What sets Wimbledon apart from other high-profile events like the Met Gala or Fashion Week is its quietness. There’s no red carpet, no step-and-repeat wall, and no need to impress through extravagance. Attendees are not expected to be bold – they’re expected to be graceful.

This makes Wimbledon not only a style moment but a fashion reset. In a world full of maximalist dressing and trend overload, it reminds us of the enduring beauty of the well-cut dress, the perfectly placed pearl and the power of modesty.

Zendaya, wearing Ralph Lauren, courtside of Centre Court during the men's final on Day 14 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, U.K., July 14, 2024. (Getty Images)

How to dress for this year

This year, the style mood leans toward modern nostalgia – channeling vintage tennis elements in a refined way. You might consider:

A crisp white pleated skirt with a soft cashmere vest

A midi-length floral tea dress with espadrilles and a basket bag

A belted linen shirt dress with tortoiseshell sunglasses

Or a matching co-ord set (skirt and jacket or trousers and vest) in sage or blue sky

For accessories, think small:

Mini leather shoulder bag

Delicate gold hoops or pearl studs

Low block heels, white sneakers, or woven flats

Hats are welcomed —but make them elegant: a wide-brimmed straw hat or a structured fedora. Avoid anything oversized that could obstruct someone’s view of the court.

Heather McQuarrie and Tom Cruise courtside of Centre Court on Day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, U.K., July 13, 2024. (Getty Images)

Etiquette meets aesthetic

One of the subtler aspects of Wimbledon style is its relationship with manners. The aesthetic is not just about looking good – it’s about behaving graciously, being comfortable in your skin and not drawing attention away from the game or the moment.

This kind of style can’t be rushed or faked. It’s in the gentle drape of a summer dress, the neat line of a blazer sleeve and the quiet confidence that comes from dressing for yourself – not for likes or applause.

Final thoughts

Wimbledon is not a costume party or a fashion performance. It’s a celebration of tradition, sport, and the quieter kind of glamour that lingers in memory. To dress for Wimbledon is to embrace a moment where elegance matters – where a pressed dress shirt, a linen suit, or a floral sundress feels just right. And where beauty isn’t just seen – it’s felt.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, princess of Wales, courtside of Centre Court during the men's final on Day 14 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, U.K., July 14, 2024. (Getty Images)

So, whether you are attending Centre Court or watching from a garden party nearby, remember: Wimbledon style isn’t about being trendy – it’s about being timeless.

Key Tip: To celebrate its long-standing partnership with the All England Club, Ralph Lauren has launched a Limited Edition Wimbledon Collection for 2025, blending the timeless elegance of British summer style with the brand’s signature American sophistication. The capsule features reimagined classics – cable-knit tennis vests, pleated skirts, tailored polo dresses and structured blazers – all in a refined palette of cream, forest green and canvas bags designed for both courtside chic and weekend leisure. Every piece pays tribute to tradition while remaining completely wearable off the grass, a subtle nod to the past, styled for the present.